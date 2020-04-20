The moment that many across the state hoped would not come materialized Friday morning.
During her daily press briefing on COVID-19, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that all PK-12 schools across the state will remain closed for the remaining of the academic year. She had ordered the shuttering on March 15 for four weeks, and then had extended that through April 30.
Earlier in the week, Reynolds said that she would make her decision by Friday in order to give districts and private schools a two-week window to prepare for reopening had it been necessary.
“Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you (Friday) and announce Iowa will be open for school in May,” Reynolds said. “But as we look at what the data is telling us know, I can’t tell you with certainty, based on the Department of Public Health’s data that they’re providing to the (governor’s) office that early May will be the right time for students, teachers and staff to gather again in their classrooms.
“Therefore, I regret to say that Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year.”
Several area superintendents knew this was coming.
“It comes as no surprise,” said Waverly-Shell Rock Superintendent Ed Klamfoth. “I think it’s the right decision, given the numbers that we’re seeing. All of our planning has been right from the outset that we decided anything we were going to put in place was going to work for us for the remainder of the school year.”
It was a sentiment echoed by some of his other peers.
“I appreciated her decision, so some major district decisions and conversations could happen,” said Wapsie Valley Superintendent David Larson.
“The end was inevitable,” added Tripoli Superintendent Troy Heller. “With all of the circumstances with COVID-19, (we’re getting at its) peak time, (and there’s) only 3-4 weeks left (in the school year).”
That doesn’t mean learning doesn’t end until August, though. Schools are required to continue their off-site learning methods that were due to the Iowa Department of Education on April 10 and are currently being implemented.
Meanwhile, Education Director Ann Lebo announced during the briefing that schools will need to outline a “Return to Learn Plan” by July 1 to address COVID-19 disruptions of learning. Those could include summer school, enrichment activities or other opportunities to address students’ needs.
Lebo also announced that districts can start the 2020-21 academic year earlier than the legislatively mandated Aug. 23 date.
The IDPH reported as of 10 a.m. Saturday, there were a total of 2,902 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, which includes a spike of 389 cases, mostly from the state’s meat packing plants, while 21,648 tested negative overall, and 75 had died to the disease.
Meanwhile, Bremer County Health Department Director Lindley Sharp stated that as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, there were 26 positive cases, with all but five associated with long-term-care residents and staff, while six have recovered from the disease. There are no deaths so far in Bremer County.
As with most of the four-year colleges and universities in the state, the usual commencement ceremonies scheduled for later in May likely won’t happen. Klamfoth said some substitutes could be considered to honor the Class of 2020.
“Do we look at alternate dates? Do we look at an alternate way to deliver commencement?” he said. “Those are some things that we’re still trying to figure out. We haven’t got to a point where we have narrowed down any kind of details at all on that.”
Meanwhile, the superintendents believe everyone is handling the situation as best they can.
“The staff and students have shown great resilience, perseverance, and they showed that they are extremely hardworking,” said Tripoli’s Heller.
Wapsie’s Larson added: “Our staff has been rock stars in responding to continuous learning, and students and families have responded well in engaging in the learning, especially at the elementary levels.”
W-SR’s Klamfoth said his staff is in uncharted territory.
“None of our teachers, none of our staff signed on to teach, to be educators, and do it in this fashion,” he said. “This is new to them; this is hard for them — I recognize that. They’re doing great work.”