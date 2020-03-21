DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday morning issued a second state public health emergency declaration to provide additional regulatory relief for Iowans impacted by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Several state restrictions and regulations are relaxed effective immediately with this order. Here are the highlights of the order:
It suspends the collection of property taxes along with penalties and interest. It also suspends some evictions that are covered under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act and the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances.
The order extends the deadline for a permit to carry and permit to acquire firearms along with addition measures.
The sale of unopened alcoholic beverages will be permitted from restaurants and bars on a carry-out, drive-thru and delivery basis as well as suspending fees for those who hold a Class C liquor license.
Public meetings or hearings by electronic means will be allowed to improve the functions of government while maintaining the social distancing practices encouraged by the state and federal governments.
The order also suspends certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products and other household goods on all Iowa highways. It also allows related state agencies to implement the public health emergency plan.