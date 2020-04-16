Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration and implementing additional measures to protect residents, workers, and the public in RMCC Region 6.
The proclamation limits social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings in RMCC Region 6 to only people who live together in the same household. And it continues to limit weddings, funerals, and other spiritual or religious gatherings to no more than 10 people. The proclamation also requires people to remain six feet away from people outside their household whenever possible, and requires employers to take reasonable steps to increase telework and adopt reasonable precautions to protect the health of employees and the public at any in-person operations.
RMCC Region 6 includes Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, and Winneshiek counties.
The order is effective at 11:59 p.m. on April 16, 2020 and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020. Read the full text:
WHEREAS, the World Health Organization has reported an outbreak of thousands of cases of Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in multiple countries, causing illness and deaths; and
WHEREAS, on January 31, 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Services declared a national public health emergency; and
WHEREAS, on March 9, 2020, a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency was issued to coordinate the State of Iowa’s response to this outbreak and such disaster continues to exist; and
WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic; and
WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation declaring that the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States constitutes a national emergency; and
WHEREAS, on March 17, 2020, a Proclamation of Public Health Disaster Emergency was issued to provide additional needed resources and measures to respond to this disaster, was extended on April 2, 2020, and such public health disaster continues to exist; and
WHEREAS, the continued spread of COVID-19 in Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, or Winneshiek counties comprising Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 6 warrants taking additional reasonable measures to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
NOW THEREFORE, I, KIMBERLY K. REYNOLDS, Governor of the State of Iowa, by the power and authority vested in me by the Iowa Constitution, Art. IV, §§ 1, 8 and Iowa Code §§ 29C.6(1), 135.140(6), and 135.144 do hereby proclaim a STATE OF PUBLIC HEALTH DISASTER EMERGENCY continues to exist throughout the entire state of Iowa and do hereby ORDER and DIRECT the following:
HOUSEHOLD PROTECTION
(RMCC Region 6)
Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144 (3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I hereby order that beginning at 11:59 p.m. on April 16, 2020 and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020:
All social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings of any size with individuals other than members of the same household who reside together are prohibited. Weddings, funerals, and other spiritual or religious gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, and such gatherings with fewer people may continue to be held only if all present comply with paragraph B. This prohibition shall not be construed to restrict the provision of necessary care, including child care, medical care, or other necessary supports, to another person.
All people who do leave their homes must practice social distancing by making every reasonable effort to stay at least six feet away from all people other than members of the same household who reside together.
These requirements do not apply to or limit gatherings for purposes other than those identified in paragraph A, including those in relation to employment or volunteer activities.
This section shall apply to all people present in Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, or Winneshiek counties, regardless whether they reside in one of these counties or another county. People residing or working in these counties shall abide by this order at all times regardless of where they are located, including at a workplace or residence in another county.
EMPLOYEE AND PUBLIC PROTECTION
(RMCC Region 6)
Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144 (3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I hereby order that beginning at 11:59 p.m. on April 16, 2020 and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020:
All employers shall evaluate whether any more of their employees can feasibly work remotely and to the extent reasonable, shall take steps to enable such employees to work from home.
All businesses or other employers remaining open with in-person operations shall take reasonable precautions to ensure the health of their employees and members of the public, including appropriate employee screening, social distancing practices, and increased cleaning and hygiene practices.
This section shall not be a basis for closing or taking other enforcement action against a business or other employer absent an additional specific order or directive of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
This section shall apply to all employers with employees physically located in Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, or Winneshiek counties.
IMPLEMENTATION AND INTERPRETATION
The Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Transportation, and other participating state agencies are hereby directed to monitor the operation and implementation of this proclamation to assure the public's health and safety.
In conjunction with the Department of Public Health pursuant to Iowa Code §§ 29C.18 and 135.35, all peace officers of the state are hereby called upon to assist in the enforcement of the provisions of this Proclamation.
The provisions of this proclamation shall be effective beginning at 11:59 p.m. on April 16, 2020. This proclamation shall not be construed to otherwise modify the proclamations issued on April 2, 2020, April 6, 2020, or April 10, 2020. This state of public health disaster emergency shall continue to expire on April 30, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., unless sooner terminated or extended in writing by me.