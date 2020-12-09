Gov. Kim Reynolds at her COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday urged parents to call their local school boards.
“I encourage parents to talk to your educators, talk to your school boards and let’s get our kids back in school,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds supported her push for in-person learning by saying the less than 2% of students in Iowa’s 327 public and 119 non-public schools have been infected with COVID-19 this school year, citing a McKinsey and Co. study projecting academic lag if school closures continue to conclude students should be in-school full-time.
“In fact the Centers for Disease Control has said schools are the safest place for kids to be and it’s school closures that can have a negative affect on their health, wellbeing and development,” Reynolds said.
“A new study by McKinsey and Company projects that students will continue to lag academically if schools remain status quo in alternate learning models through the end of the year.
She added: “If schools reopen in January, then it predicts that learning loss would be less (4-5 months for white students, 6-7 months for students of color), but make no mistake that is still problematic,” Reynolds said.
“Last week Director Ann Lebo from the Department of Education shared that literacy screening scores decreased 21% among Iowa’s first-graders this fall, but we have time to turn this around this spring,” Reynolds said.
“Iowa’s Legislature drafted legislation that I signed into law requiring that 50% of learning must occur in person,” she continued. “But 50% of in-person learning shouldn’t be a limiting factor, it should be a starting point. Now we can use the knowledge we’ve gained and the overwhelming evidence that now exists to get our students back in the classroom full-time and make up for the learning that they’ve lost.”
Minutes earlier Reyolds stated the expectation that the Food and Drug Administration will approve of a COVID-19 vaccine “by the end of the week.”
Some 26,000 doses from Pfizer are expected as early as Sunday, Dec. 13, and a total of 172,000 doses between Pfizer and Moderna are expected in the first three weeks, according to Iowa Department of Public Health.
IDPH will preposition a portion of Iowa’s first vaccine allocation to healthcare facilities and reserve the remaining Pfizer vaccine for the long-term care pharmacy partnership.
Educators and children won’t be among the first groups vaccinated.
OELWEIN SITUATION
Area educators and school officials shared how learning is looking to them this fall during the pandemic.
“Oelwein Schools have taken extraordinary steps to ensure our students are learning five days a week; opening two schools to bring our youngest and most vulnerable in every day, moving teaching content to online delivery platforms, and starting an online-only campus for over 150 of our students to name just a few,” Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
“Our teachers, staff and administrators have moved mountains to make this school year reality, and now to simply say that it was just the starting point and we should move the mountain back is disingenuous and devalues the work that our world class staff has completed this year,” he said.
“We all want our kids to go back to school full-time and would love for this pandemic to end,. It’s just not our reality right now, and (we) will continue to let data and the most current research drive our decisions making,” Ehn concluded.
More than 12% of Oelwein’s PK-12 students attend online-only, and 51% (another 600 students) attend its hybrid online and in-person program for grades 5-12.
“One hundred percent are being educated five days a week 100% of the time,” Ehn said.
Those in quarantine or isolation at a given time adds to the number learning remotely in any district this year with the ongoing pandemic. Oelwein’s COVID-19 tracker, last updated Dec. 2, shows 15 students and 13 staff testing positive for the virus (considered in isolation) and 48 students and five staff in quarantine.
Reviews of the Oelwein Online program that have filtered through to School Board meetings have been positive.
STARMONT SITUATION
“We have been face-to-face the entire year,” said Starmont Superintendent Troy Heller.
Just over 5% of the 323 Starmont students in grades 6-12 are learning online at least part of the time, and just under 5% are learning remotely in PK-5, their building principals said.
Current COVID-19 infection rate data was not immediately apparent from perusing Starmont’s webpage dedicated to the virus. The district closed for deep cleaning on Nov. 13 as community spread topped 22% in all four counties that make up the district.
On Nov. 17, the district posted to Facebook a video for parents “who have students participating in distance learning ... on how to access the Google Classroom from home,” adding, “We are here to help! Don’t hesitate to call if you need anything.”
WAPSIE VALLEY SITUATION
The Wapsie Valley Schools have some 25 students learning online, Superintendent Dave Larson said in an October column.
“Most of our students and families have decided to utilize the On-Site Plan to meet face-to-face with our staff at our seven different building sites,” Larson wrote.
“Approximately twenty-five students have decided to utilize the Hybrid Learning Plan with long term remote learning (one semester) as an option. This curriculum plan choice is operated and administered through an outside curriculum provider called Edgenuity through an agreement with Wapsie Valley Community School District. We, as a district staff, work with our students and families when short-term illnesses or quarantine situations arise within the student population.”
Wapsie School Board Vice-President Brett Sauerbrei has two students in school, a freshman and senior, and both are attending in person.
“The vast majority of families I’ve spoken with are in favor of, for social wellbeing, being in-person as much as they can,” Sauerbrei said.
The in-person experience has not been without exposure.
“We have had to quarantine,” Sauerbrei said. In that case, he said, “Teachers have individual ways of communicating with students, such as Google Classroom or other methods.”
“I work from home (since the pandemic),” he said. “So making sure they’re staying on top of their work gets put on my shoulders instead of the teachers’.”
He was not helping them with schoolwork but rather managing them.
“They did fine, don’t get me wrong. It’s just my confidence level wasn’t as high as when they’re there and in class.
“I would add from an administrative perspective, the teachers are doing such an amazing job, because not only do they teach in class, they have to stay up on plans for kids that aren’t there and what happens if they go remote,” Sauerbrei said. “We’re not alone at Wapsie Valley obviously, but I feel for them. They’re doing an outstanding job of juggling it all and I appreciate the job they’re doing.”
Wapsie had fewer than five confirmed COVID-19 cases as of its latest report on Friday, and 39 in remote learning for quarantine or isolation with a 1.65% absenteeism rate on a four-day average for all illnesses.
WEST CENTRAL SITUATION
West Central Schools have about a dozen students — “11 to 13” — attending online, School Board President Chad Ingels said. Although he has not heard from their families specifically, “From what I understand, they’re able to login online and follow what’s going on for the day.”
Other than that, Ingels said, “We are 100% face-to-face.”
“We as a board felt it was really important to keep kids in school,” he said. “Staff and students have all been taking precautionary measures so they can all participate. We just think that’s a better way than going online.”
West Central has taken a few days to test the online learning system with students, assess gaps and see if students needed particular technology to stay connected, he said.
“We did a day or two in September for the middle school and high school because we didn’t have the technology available for the elementary (at the time).”
“We did an online learning day here in December for everybody,” he said, after the technology came in for the elementary.
As a parent, Ingels helped his fifth-grader that day.
“(There are) still some things students, parents and teachers learned,” he said. “I saw as a parent that some subjects delivered better online than others. Like math might be able to be delivered a little easier online. Some subjects where there’s more conversation in the classroom, that gets more challenging on Zoom.
“We know that as grown-ups too,” Ingels added.
As of Tuesday, West Central had fewer than five students testing positive for COVID-19 with two more in quarantine.
IDPH has requested that specific numbers of ill students not be shared if fewer than five.
