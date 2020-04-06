Due to the recent announcement from Gov. Reynolds, effective April 6, the following public buildings will still be closed to the public until further notice with the addition of playgrounds and skate parks as noted below. The city is continuing to work with staff to keep all essential services functioning while practicing social distancing and good hygiene.
• Waverly Public Library
• Waverly City Hall
• Waverly Public Services
• Playgrounds and Skate Park– closed effective April 7 through April 30
The following facility will have limited access to the public. Communication is recommended by phone.
• Waverly Police Department: For non-emergencies please dial 319-352-5400 Ext 3. For emergencies, please dial 911
The following City owned facilities are still currently open. Social distancing will be practiced. Any changes will be communicated as soon as possible through our normal media outlet.
• City Golf Course
• Yard Waste Site
• Waverly Recycling Center
If you have any questions, please contact City Hall at 319-352-9211.
The City of Waverly will continue taking guidance from the Governor’s Office, Bremer County Public Health, Iowa Public Health, the CDC and WHO. Please keep you and your families safe and healthy.
Resources:
Center for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/
Iowa Department of Public Health: https://idph.iowa.gov/
Bremer County Public Health: https://www.co.bremer.ia.us/departments/health_department/index.php
World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/
Please See Full Press Release from Governor Kim Reynolds at the following link:
https://governor.iowa.gov/press-release/gov-reynolds-signs-new-proclamation-continuing-state-public-health-emergency-3