The Oelwein Community Schools have updated their Grab and Go food options that are taking the place of school breakfast and lunch.
All children age 18 and younger can get a free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday at one of the six Grab and Go distribution sites. The child must be present to receive the meal. Please note that the Middle School site has been removed and Parkside has been added as a new site.
The sites will also now only be open one time each weekday from 11:30-12:30. During that time, children will be giving a warm lunch and a cold breakfast for the next morning.
Sites are Harlan Elementary parking lot, 412 2nd Ave. NW; Hazleton City Hall, 111 3rd St. N., Hazleton; High School gym entrance, 315 8th Ave. SE; Parkside Elementary, 301 6th Ave. SW; Sacred Heart Elementary, 601 1st Ave. SW; and Wings Park Elementary driveway, 111 8th Ave. NE.
Breakfasts will include fruit and milk each day, along with the following rotation, Monday – cereal; Tuesday – muffin; Wednesday – PopTart; Thursday – snack bread; Friday — cereal bar.
Lunches each day will include fruit, vegetable, and milk.
The lunch menu for the next three weeks is as follows:
March 23 — Deli Turkey Sandwich
March 24 — Hotdog
March 25 — Italian Chicken
March 26 — Hot Ham Sandwich
March 27 — Stuffed Cheese Sticks
March 30 — Chicken Patty
March 31 — Pepperoni Pizza
April 1 — Hamburger
April 2 — Popcorn Chicken
April 3 — Cheese Pizza
April 6 — Grilled Cheese
April 7 — Bratwurst
April 8 — Pizza Burger
April 9 — Chicken Sticks
April 10 — Cheese Quesadilla
The Oelwein Schools are an equal opportunity provider. The menu is subject to change in the event something is out of stock.