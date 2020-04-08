Grab and Go lunches proving successful program

The Oelwein Community School District is continuing its grab and go lunch service through the end of April. This plan is to coincide with the extension of the governor’s mandatory shutdown of schools across the state due to the spread of the coronavirus.
This Friday, April 10, is the observance of Good Friday and no meals will be served on that day. Meals will resume on Monday, April 13.
The grab and go free lunch program is a temporary food service that has been deemed necessary to help ensure that children have a breakfast and lunch each weekday even though schools are closed. The program also helps families ease the strain on the food budget during the pandemic crisis.
On Friday, April 3, Kaylene Meyer brought her children, Alex, 8, and Emmersyn, 6, to the Harlan location to pick up two grab and goes for the kids. It was a day off for her; normally her mom takes care of her children while she works.
“This is great that the kids kind of have something to look forward to. My kids miss school and their friends and teachers so much. This gives them a little connection to carry them through this tough time,” Meyer said. She said Emmersyn received a card that her teacher had sent to her. It was exciting to get mail from her teacher.
“She immediately sat down and drew a picture, which she sent to her teacher in return,” Meyer said. She added that although the isolation is tough for everyone, she thinks her kids are learning the importance of staying in touch with others by writing notes and sending drawings, like Emmersyn did. “Those little things make you feel pretty special and they will remember that.”
The temporary food program is proving to be successful, judging by the numbers. According to statistics from Food Service Director Hallie Roth, her staff serves approximately 460 kids per day or 920 meals (two in each grab and go bag), for a total of 4,600 meals per week. Those figures are all inclusive among the six serving sites.
All children age 18 and younger living in the school district can participate in this free lunch program. Each day Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. bagged lunches are served. The bags include a hot lunch and a cold breakfast for the next morning.
A parent or other childcare provider can pick up the lunches for the children, and the child/children do not need to be present. Curbside distribution sites where the grab and go meals will be available are Harlan Elementary, Wings Park Elementary, Sacred Heart Elementary, Parkside Elementary, the high school gym entrance, and Hazleton City Hall.
Breakfasts will include fruit and milk. The breakfast menu is as follows:
Monday – cereal, Tuesday – muffin, Wednesday – pop tart, Thursday – snack bread, Friday – cereal bar.
- Lunches will include fruit, vegetable, and milk. The lunch menu through the end of April is as follows:
Wednesday, April 8 — Pizza Burger
Thursday, April 9 — Chicken Sticks
Friday, April 10 — Good Friday — no meal served
Monday, April 13 — Deli Turkey Sandwich
Tuesday, April 14 — Hotdog
Wednesday, April 15 — Italian Chicken Sandwich
Thursday, April 16 — Hot Ham Sandwich
Friday, April 17 — Stuffed Cheese Sticks
Monday, April 20 — Chicken Patty Sandwich
Tuesday, April 21 — Pepperoni Pizza
Wednesday, April 22 — Hamburger
Thursday, April 23 — Popcorn Chicken
Friday, April 24 — Cheese Pizza
Monday, April 27 — Chicken Sticks
Tuesday, April 28 — Bratwurst
Wednesday, April 29 — Deli Ham Sandwich
Thursday, April 30 — Pizza Crunchers
The Oelwein Schools are an equal opportunity provider. The menu is subject to change in the event something is out of stock.