INDEPENDENCE – According to Annette Harbaugh, director of food services for the Independence and East Buchanan school districts, the grab-and-go meal program put in place to feed students who are out of school due to COVID-19 is running like a well-oiled machine, thanks to the team effort behind it.
“On Monday, April 6, we served 660 meals in one day – but we packed enough for two days – so on Monday we did 1,320 bags. Each bag has breakfast and lunch. We try to make a different sandwich in each day’s bag. Mr. Reiter [Independence Superintendent Russell Reiter] does an all-call on Mondays and Wednesdays to remind families we have meals available,” Harbaugh said.
She went on to say, “East Buchanan and the Independence School District have teamed up to make all meals from the West Elementary kitchen. We have team members from each school helping to prep the bags. We couldnot make it possible without the ladies making the meals, drivers taking bags to each site, and the guys taking the supplies from each school. Thank you to all who are making it possible to keep our kids fed.”
Pickup sites for the meals, available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, include:
- Independence – West Elementary
- Rowley – Nelson Park
- Brandon – United Methodist Church
- Winthrop – East Buchanan School
- Aurora – Town hall
- Quasqueton – Town hall