BUCHANAN COUNTY – The grab-and-go meal bag program that began on March 26 has been a hit with children and parents alike, says Annette Harbaugh, director of food services for the Independence and East Buchanan school districts. The program is in place to feed children whose educations are disrupted through the end of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Harbaugh, “We prepare all meals at West Elementary for both [school districts]s. The meals are prepared by both Independence and EB school staff. We have ladies from both schools doing the bagging of the meals.”
Great Public Response
When asked about the response she and her staff are getting about the grab-and-go bags, Harbaugh said, “As families pick up the grab-and-go bags, they are so thankful for what we are doing. We want the community to know the meals are for ALL kids 18 and under. No income limit. One family member can come and pick up for all their kids, daycares can come and pick up for all the kids in the daycare.”
Each breakfast consists of a grain (a cereal bowl, pop-tart, nutrigrain bar, muffin, or bagel), juice or fruit, and milk. Lunch is a sandwich, fruit or veggie, milk and chips or cookie or cheese stick.
For lunch, Harbaugh and her team are doing their best to prepare a variety of sandwiches. They are also serving wraps.
This week, Harbaugh said, “We are doing between 410 and 450 bags a day. We combine breakfast and lunch into one bag. When we give the bags out, they receive two bags which amounts to two days of meals.”
She added it’s been a “great community effort to make the program run smoothly. We start at 7:30 a.m. and are usually done making the bags around 10:30 or 11 a.m. We have had between seven to 10 ladies preparing the bags and usually two to four handing bags out. We also have van drivers taking [bags] to each site. We serve the bags from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Vans pick up at 11 a.m. to get to each site.
Benefits for All Involved
Those receiving the bags of meals aren’t the only ones benefitting from the program.
Harbaugh said, “We do the meals because we care about our students. The school benefits by the meals we serve, and we benefit by knowing all kids are getting a good meal. We did get a thank-you from a local business…they dropped off a meal for us while we were handing out bags. It really made the ladies feel great.”
Pickup Sites
The meal bags are available at six locations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays: West Elementary, Independence; Methodist church, Brandon; Nelson Park, Rowley; East Buchanan School, Winthrop; Town Hall, Aurora; and Town Hall, Quasqueton.
Schools Closed Until May 1
With the recent announcement by Gov. Kim Reynolds that schools will remain closed through the end of April, Independence Superintendent Russell Reiter shares this message:
Dear Students and Families,
As you may have heard, Governor Reynolds announced yesterday that schools in Iowa should remain closed through April 30 in response to the COVID-19 crisis. While we are disappointed knowing that it will be several more weeks before we see our students, the safety of our community and state comes first.
Our board will be meeting on Monday evening [April 6] to review options outlined by the Iowa Department of Education for continued learning during the closure. We want to ensure that we have the ability to provide learning experiences in a virtual environment and to provide educational opportunities for all of our students.
We know that you have many questions. Rest assured that as soon as we have more specific information about how we will move forward with learning, we will share it with you.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me if you have any questions.
Best wishes and stay safe,
Russell Reiter