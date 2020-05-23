Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein reports all COVID-19 tests have returned negative for the disease.
The facility, owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, responded to its first confirmed COVID-19 case on May 4. A plan for facility wide testing was immediately put into place in partnership with county agencies.
“Fayette County Public Health, Fayette County Emergency Management, and the staff at Grandview all worked together to set up and conduct the testing process,” said Craig Allen, Grandview Health Care Administrator.
Testing was completed on Monday, May 11, for 120 employees and 51 residents. Jes Wegner, Fayette County Public Health director, was on site to help evaluate and monitor the testing process.
Lisa Roberts of Fayette County Emergency Management, helped to procure the needed Personal Protective Equipment required for the testing process.
“Testing is the first step to containing the spread, so we are grateful to Fayette County Health Department for their help in this— it’s great to have everyone working together, doing their part,” said Alexa L. Mayner, ABCM Corporation Chief Operating Officer.
Allen added: “Approximately 15 Grandview employees were involved in various parts of the testing process including: Nurses, phlebotomists, certified nursing assistants, dietary, housekeeping, business office, social service and human resources. They performed the many tasks that were required in the testing process including: scheduling testing appointments, collection of specimens, processing and storage of the blood and other specimens, employee registration, and completion of lab request forms.”
Allen also noted, “The support from Fayette County Health and Fayette County Emergency Management has been immensely helpful in these challenging times and we appreciate their efforts.”
Testing results came back earlier this week, with all 171 tests confirmed as negative of COVID-19.
“We are thrilled with our facility wide test results but know the threat is not over, so we will continue to be proactive in detecting symptoms and isolating immediately,” Allen said. Staff will continue to be screened prior to the beginning and end of each shift, and residents are closely monitored throughout the day and night. Samuel Stanton, M.D., ABCM Corporation Executive Medical Director, stated, “Grandview successfully achieved our company’s mission objectives of “Detecting, Isolating, Diagnosing, Containing, and Managing” with their first positive case. They followed the ABCM plan on how to respond to detected symptomatic cases and will continue with this mission going forward to contain and help stop the spread within their home.”
Additional information regarding COVID-19, as well as updates on testing and cases, can be found on the ABCM Corporation website, www.abcmcorp.com, under the “Resources (COVID-19 Updates)” tab.