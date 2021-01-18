Grandview and Oelwein Health Care Centers, owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, received the COVID-19 vaccine last week, administered by CVS Pharmacy.
ABCM Corp. has supported a vaccination program since the discussions first began for skilled nursing facilities and has been working to get clinics scheduled at the 31 ABCM Iowa rehabilitation and long-term care locations as early as possible, according to a news release.
“Very early in the process, we partnered with CVS/Omnicare for vaccines to be administered via the Pharmacy Provider Vaccination Program as they already service several of our locations for pharmacy and consulting services,” said Alexa Mayner, ABCM Corp. chief operating officer.
“The earliest the Pharmacy Provider Vaccination Program could begin administering vaccines in the state of Iowa was Monday [Dec. 28, 2020], with the pharmacy determining when each clinic is scheduled,” said Jessica Sunstrom, ABCM Corp. pharmacy consultant. “So we are thrilled to have several ABCM locations scheduled for the first few weeks, including Grandview and Oelwein Care Centers.”
The vaccine administered to all ABCM locations via the Pharmacy Provider Vaccination Program, including Oelwein, will be the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which consists of two doses given three weeks apart.
Administrators were hopeful for a return to normalcy.
“I am so proud of the team and residents for stepping up to the plate to get vaccinated,” said Grandview Health Care Center Administrator Craig Allen. “Our residents, staff, and families have been so patient throughout the pandemic and all deserve a sense of normalcy back in their routines, which we are hopeful the vaccination will bring.”
Oelwein Health Care Center Administrator Hilary Weber seconded that thought.
“I can say that our staff is excited for this step in the right direction to keep our residents and staff protected from COVID-19, and most importantly it’s a step towards getting back to normalcy,” Weber said. “Our biggest hope and excitement is for the day when we can bring families back in and hug and laugh. I can almost guarantee when that day comes there will not be a dry eye in the building.”
ABCM Corp. encourages everyone to be vaccinated in efforts to slow and eventually stop the spread of this deadly virus.
“We are prepared to show our appreciation for all employees that will be contributing to our cause to get as many people vaccinated as possible by providing incentive bonuses to be received, for both the first and second rounds of the vaccine, for our employees who choose to get vaccinated,” said ABCM Corp. Chief Executive Officer Richard Allbee.
“We feel very strongly that the vaccination is an important step in defeating COVID-19 and reopening our facilities to family and visitors,” Allbee said.