Iowa school district have until Sept. 7 to apply for grant money to help purchase locally grown products, according to an announcement made Wednesday morning by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.
Reynolds has allocated $500,000 through the federal CARES Act toward the creation of a Local Produce and Protein Program, which intends to help schools purchase "locally grown products from Iowa farmers impacted by COVID-19-related supply chain disruption," the news release says.
The funding will be awarded through three grant programs administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
The expenses must be incurred between March 1 and Dec. 1. Applications are due Sept. 7. Funds must be expended by Dec. 1, 2020.
Equipment — Iowa K-12 schools can apply to be reimbursed for some of the costs associated with purchasing kitchen equipment and supplies that allow the food service program to offer more fresh produce and protein sourced from Iowa farmers. Up to $160,000 will be allocated for these sub-grants. The funds will be divided amongst approved K-12 schools. Each approved applicant may receive up to $5,000, depending on the number of applicants.
Buying food — All Iowa schools, including K-12, colleges and universities and early care centers, can apply for grants to reimburse a portion of the costs to purchase produce and protein from local farmers. Up to $220,000 will be allocated for these sub-grants.
Producer and Food Hubs equipment — Iowa specialty crop producers and food hubs can apply to be reimbursed for the purchase of supplies and equipment needed to serve their products in schools, colleges, universities and early care centers. Some examples of eligible purchases include refrigerated trucks, cold storage units, and boxes and packaging equipment. Producers must be willing to sell to schools and enroll in the Farm to School directory to be eligible.
Up to $110,000 will be allocated to support these sub-grants. Each approved applicant may receive $5,000 to $10,000, depending on the number of approved applicants.
Eligible applicants can apply for the Local Produce and Protein Program grants online at www.iowaagriculture.gov/grants.