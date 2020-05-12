President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15th as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day to pay tribute to fallen heroes. This year the annual memorial service will recognize 307 fallen officers who have died in the line of duty from the previous year. Due to the pandemic, it will be live-streamed during National Police Week on May 13, 2020 during a virtual Candlelight Vigil in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Chuck Grassley is a New Hartford Republican who represents Iowa in the U.S. Senate. He also serves as the chairman of the Senate Financial Committee and is the president pro-tempore of the Senate. He can be reached through his website at grassley.senate.gov.