The Readlyn Community Club announced Monday night that it has made a final decision to postpone Grump Days into July.
In a Facebook post, club leadership said that the new dates for the annual town celebration will be July 23-26. It was originally scheduled for June 18-20.
“Grump Days relies heavily on sponsorships from our local businesses in order to fund our event,” the club wrote in its post. “Our sponsors are incredible and so supportive each year, it is hard to ask any more of them. So many are small businesses that are feeling the hardship due to COVID-19. We can’t ask any more of them at this time.”
They also noted that high school events were being canceled and graduation parties being rescheduled, so this would open up the weekend in June for their events.
“We promise that Grump Days 2020 will still be as incredible as always,” the club officials said. “We are in the process of reaching out to vendors and will have an updated schedule of events as we confirm. Thank you all for being supportive and understanding.”