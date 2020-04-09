The Readlyn Community Club had a Grump Days planning meeting April 2 and discussed the possibility of needing to postpone Grump Days due to COVID-19.
They decided for now that Grump Days will still be June 18-20. However, if Grump Days need to be postponed, the dates decided on are Aug. 6-8.
The club will make the official decision after they are given more information from Gov. Kim Reynolds at the end of the month.
“We want to get these dates out so we can be open and honest with everyone in the community,” Club leadership said in a Facebook post after the meeting. “The last thing we want to do is postpone but we want to keep everyone safe during this time.”
Some highlights that are returning are:
Thursday:
• Bicycle Poker Run on Thursday night
• Movie night in the gym
Friday
• Golf Tournament
º Pedal Pull for children
• Incredible Vendors
• Grump Crowning and Miss Readlyn Coronation
• Mitchell Boevers featuring Narb
• FIREWORKS! :)
Saturday:
• First-ever Grumpy’s 1k walk/run
• Amazing and exciting Parade
• Kids in the Park
• Minnow Races
• BBQ rib Cook-off
• Car Show
• Slip and slide kickball is returning for a second year
• Bingo
• Not Quite Brothers Band bringing down the tent
• Beer Tent
• Amazing Vendors
Organizers hope that there will be real human interaction and no more quarantine.
Planning will be underway. The club is currently meeting virtually and they invite the public to join.
The Readlyn Community Club asks for feedback if anyone has any questions, comments, and ideas. They are looking for new food vendors, craft show participants and businesses to join forces.
A final determination for when Grump Days 2020 will be held will be made by the end of April or early May.