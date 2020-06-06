EDITOR'S NOTE: This letter has been sent to Speaker Pat Grassley, House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, and House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, Members of the Iowa House, and the Iowa Governor staff
AARP Iowa, on behalf of our nearly 355,000 members and all older Iowans, is sharing our strong opposition to amendment H-8173 to SF 2338, which would grant immunity related to COVID-19 for nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and other long-term care (LTC) facilities.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, AARP has worked hard in Iowa and across the country to be part of the solution of helping protect our most vulnerable citizens, especially in LTC facilities. For example, we sent a letter on April 15 to Governor Reynolds on a number of our long-term care concerns and her Proclamations. The governor subsequently announced additional policies, but these, appropriately, did not include immunity for LTC facilities, a fact that AARP strongly applauds.
AARP has long fought for the rights of residents in nursing homes and other residential care facilities and to ensure their health, safety, quality of care, and quality of life. This includes the right of residents and their families to seek legal redress through the courts to hold facilities accountable when residents are harmed, neglected, or abused.
Iowa’s nursing homes and other LTC facilities play an important role in Iowa’s long-term services and supports (LTSS) system. There are over 440 nursing facilities and another approximately 400 assisted living programs in Iowa. According to AARP’s “Across the State 2018: Iowa Profile in Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS),” an estimated 23,962 Iowans are in nursing homes, the second highest in the country adjusted per 1,000 age 75+ residents of a state.
During this time of pandemic, nursing homes and other residential care facilities face unprecedented challenges, and tragically, as of mid-May, 57% of Iowa’s confirmed COVID-19-related deaths were from Iowa’s LTC Facilities. Because we lack numbers of deaths and outbreaks in Iowa’s assisted living program, we assume this number is an undercount.
Without increased protective equipment, testing, and treatment protocols, millions more will contract the coronavirus and thousands more people could die. While there may be some circumstances beyond facilities’ control for which they should not be held responsible, it is essential that long-term care providers, as well as health care providers more broadly, remain responsible for any negligent actions to ensure long-term care residents have some protection and opportunity for redress.
Given that most inspections of nursing homes have been suspended, family in-person visits are effectively prohibited except in limited circumstances, and in-person LTC Ombudsman visits are similarly restricted, there are fewer eyes observing what is happening in facilities. Residents of nursing homes and other LTC facilities may be unable to advocate for themselves and now have limited access to people who can advocate on their behalf. This lack of oversight is alarming, and requires us to ensure that, when all else fails, residents and their families will still have access to the courts to seek redress.
Pursuing a nursing home neglect or abuse case in court is not easy to do. In Iowa, there are already many significant barriers to accessing the courts for redress. No family member who has lost a loved one due to neglect or abuse pursues this course of action lightly. It is always an option of last resort, but it must remain an option.
Iowa should not strip away the rights and protections of residents. Nursing homes and other LTC facilities should know they will continue to be held responsible for providing the level of quality care that is required of them, and for which they are being compensated. This also incentivizes facilities to self-correct by addressing problems to improve care.
AARP Iowa appreciates your consideration of these views and urges you to delete the provisions of H-8173 that grant immunity related to COVID-19 for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other Iowa LTC facilities.
It may be of interest to note that Kansas Governor Kelly on May 26th vetoed an omnibus COVID-19 bill that would have, among other things, provided immunity to health providers including LTC facilities. The compromise bill now being considered removes LTC facilities from the list of health care providers to be granted immunity.
Families all across Iowa are looking to you to protect the health and safety of their loved ones living in nursing homes and other residential care facilities. Many have already asked and more will ask: What have you done to better protect our most vulnerable in Iowa’s Long Term Care facilities?
H-8173 provides the wrong answer to that question by removing accountability, even retroactively.