This past year, we completed a major transformation by way of renovation to the interior of our church at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. This did not come about without a great deal of hard work and sacrifice on the part of a lot of people who volunteered their gifts of time and talent, or made an offering of a financial contribution. Working together, we were able to accomplish our many goals. Sacrifice, patience, working together, and offering what we can to help are the main cogs in the wheel of faith. When these all turn together, then a transformation can come about. We see this time and time again in the scriptures.
The Old Testament is filled with stories of transformation. God not only transformed his people, but performed many miracles for the people to see so that they knew he was with them throughout their many crises, which shook their faith. For instance, the time they were grumbling against God and Moses while in the desert without food or water, searching for a land to call their own. Moses prayed and God provided water from the ROCK. Notice Jesus’ words to Simon. “You are Peter (Petros = Rock) and upon this ROCK I will build my CHURCH.” This transformation of a new name comes right after Simon proclaims to the question from Jesus, “Who do you say that I AM?” Simon Peter responds, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”
Back to Moses and the ancient Hebrew people, God transforms the morning hoarfrost on the ground into manna to eat. In John’s Gospel, Jesus’ first miracle, at the wedding feast in Cana of Galilee when they ran out of wine, Jesus transformed water into wine. At his last miracle in John’s Gospel, at the Last Supper, Jesus transforms now the wine into his blood which, he said, will be shed (sacrificed/offered/given to the Father as an oblation) for the forgiveness of sins.
I could go on and on giving examples of transformation from the scriptures during this period of Lent alone. The Samaritan woman at the well who was given living water, the Man born blind who was now able to see, Lazarus who thought to be dead was raised to life, and yes, our loving Savior’s transformation from the cross to the glory of the resurrection, just to name a few. Remember in Genesis when God took the clay of the earth and formed it into a human figure and breathed life into him, creating him in his own image and likeness, then he took a rib from the man and formed it into a suitable partner for them both. This is the way God transforms things. God is the omnipotent, all-powerful, one.
But, what about our crisis today, the coronavirus, which is causing the COVID-19 disease to spread pandemically across the world. Is there any transformation in that? What sacrifices are being made? Are people remaining calm and patient? Oh yeah, there is the initial panic when we hear that we might be cooped up for a while. Someone coughs and 100 people crap their pants and so suddenly there is a shortage on toilet paper. But, are we working together, and offering our gifts of time and talent, or financial resources in order to help alleviate this crisis and bring it to an eventual end?
These are the cogs of transformation. After it is all over, we will be better, stronger, more resilient, and more faithful to and for not only one another, but to God. God doesn’t cause suffering; he transforms it for his greater glory. He allows it so that we might come to understand that there is an ultimate crisis coming our way for each one of us throughout the world. Even God’s only son experienced the ultimate transformation as he made the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life on the cross. All seemed doomed, but three days later God raised him from the dead in the glory of the resurrection. “Were not our hearts BURNING within us as we walked with him on the way?” In other words, are not our hearts being TRANSFORMED as we walk with him on this journey of pandemic crisis.
Just look around and see: individuals and families, businesses, companies and organizations, churches and schools, entertainers and athletes, clinics and hospitals, government officials and health care professionals are all stepping up to make the sacrifice, remaining calm and patient, working together offering what we can to help transform this crisis into a meaningful, healing, and God-loving transformation of a people. And in the end a new life, a more meaningful life, a more abundant life, and a transformed life will result. May God bless the world as we come to know him in his transforming word, in the shedding of his blood, in the breaking of the bread, His body, the Body of Christ, and in his rising from the dead. May we all share in this great transformation into the eternal glory of God.