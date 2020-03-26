The threat of a global pandemic has long been on the list of dangers we can expect from climate change, but the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic coming this soon caught everyone by surprise.
In a scientific paper published ten years ago, Dr. Ichiro Kurane wrote “The main ... effects [of climate change] are on infectious diseases,” but he was concerned with “water- and foodborne infectious diseases and vector-borne infectious diseases” such as malaria and yellow fever carried by mosquitoes into new territories from the expansion of the tropics into the temperate zones.
That will eventually happen, but what we’re experiencing is something quite different — zoonotic diseases, which are transmitted between animals and people. Zoonotic diseases already comprise 70% of all human infections, but experts fear the climate crisis will accelerate their transmission by changing the boundaries and characteristics of existing animal habitats. We’ve already seen several since 2000 that include SARS, MERS, Ebola, and H1N1.
Weather pattern changes and global warming are causing wildlife species to migrate toward higher latitudes, putting animals in contact with new diseases to which they haven’t evolved resistance. In short, host animals’ immune responses to zoonotic diseases are being lowered, the rates of zoonotic infection are increasing, these animals are coming into greater contact with humans, and are increasing the frequency and associated risks of infectious disease outbreaks. These are new human diseases to which we have no immunities and for which we have no treatments.
COVID-19 belongs to the Coronavirus family that includes SARS and MERS. First discovered in the late 1960s, this family of viruses is causing diseases at increasing frequency and severity over just the past 10 years, suggesting a possible link to climate change.
We will get through the pandemic, but at a great cost to human life and our economy. President Trump dismantled programs that would have left us better prepared for it. He called it a hoax, just as he has said about the climate crisis, and failed to deal with it until it was forced upon him by the crashing stock market.
Unfortunately, valuable time to prepare was lost and it’s not clear if Trump is up to the task of providing the leadership we need at one of the darkest times in our nation’s history. Estimates of the potential loss of American lives range from 500,000 to 2 million.
Climate change may or may not be the direct cause of the pandemic of 2020, but the possibility cannot be ignored. The next pandemic could be even more deadly.