During this quarantine, my life has changed significantly.
I remember first hearing about COVID-19 in February and that it was over in China. Nobody really seemed to be bothered by it at the time because we were all so in denial that it could never travel across the world and get to us. And it really didn’t take very long for the virus to make its way to the United States.
At the time, I was living on campus at the University of Northern Iowa. I’m a freshman there this year studying Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education. My friends and I would talk on our way to and from classes together about how we still weren’t worried about it because the only places we had heard that it had reached were along the East Coast.
Within the next week or two, it had already worked its way across the country and was in Iowa. At this same time, the university was buzzing with students asking about what would happen if it ever spread enough within the state that it got to our county or even our campus. We were so oblivious to seeing how hard this virus really is to keep contained.
I remember the week before spring break. At this point, UNI was in contact with the other universities and people who worked for the state, and they were trying to figure out what would be the safest option for students as most were preparing to go home over the break. The Friday right before break went into session, UNI issued a memo to students stating that the next 2 weeks following the week of spring break itself would be in a temporary shut down and we would be doing online classes for those 2 weeks. Lots of people moved the majority of their belongings out of their rooms when moving out for spring break, and I remember thinking that they were just overreacting, and that we would have to come back anyways.
During spring break and the 2 weeks of temporary online classes, I was also able to continue working. I work for the university’s Public Safety Office in the Parking Division. I love being able to work with people from on and off campus. While I was at work during the week of break, we received another memo from UNI stating that we would continue online classes for the rest of the semester. They also provided us with information about when we needed to be moved out of our dorms by.
That week on Friday after work, my dad and brother came and helped me pack up all of my things and move back home. I am very fortunate to live as close to campus as I do. I can’t imagine how much more stressful it must have been for the people who live hours away and had to figure out a time within the next few days to get back to campus to move out. UNI told students that they had to be moved out by Monday the 23rd, and we received the information about campus closing Wednesday the 18th.
I was able to keep up and continue my coursework fairly easily while also managing my work schedule at the same time. However, on Wednesday, March 25, I was informed while at work that I was being temporarily laid off from my job until it was safe for student employees to be back on campus. Most other offices around campus had already shut down and were working from home. This was very concerning to me because I was using my paychecks to pay for the UNI Marching Band trip to Spain this coming winter. My last day was Friday the 27th.
Ever since then, I have been living at home with my mom, dad, and brother. I am currently taking six classes through UNI, and I have been working on keeping up with assignments. A few of my classes use Zoom to communicate during our class meet time. There are some challenges with being at home all day every day with my whole family. We all have our own things to work on during the day, so it’s hard to not interrupt or interfere with what the others are doing around the house.
Some things that have shown difficulty are not being able to attend church services. My religion has always been a big part of my life ever since I was born, so not being able to go and see everyone in my congregation on Sundays is saddening. I also am unable to see my grandparents in person.
My family does a Zoom call with them just about every Sunday though so we can talk about how our weeks went and what we have to look forward to in the coming weeks. And in general, I really miss my friends. I don’t get to hang out with any of them for the time being, and I miss being able to go on long drives with them for no reason or walk around Walmart to see how much we could buy with only a $5 bill.
Of course, there have also been some good aspects about being home all the time too. The Janesville community has been very supportive of each other with having small acts of kindness almost every week. These consist of birthday parades from the fire department, the teacher parade put on by the school, and most recently the parade of dresses also put on by the school. This was particularly my favorite event so far because it gave the girls a chance to show off their dresses to the community, and they were also able to see each other again even if it was from afar.
I have seen a lot of people out and about, going on walks and runs, participating in a scavenger hunt carefully placed by one of the teachers at JCSD, or kids just playing in the streets. I think this quarantine has been a very trying time for lots of people in lots of different places. However, being home in my small town and having time to slow down and take more time to myself has helped me to see how grateful we should be for the little things we have in our lives.
I think we take a lot of things for granted, and it’s especially easy to do that when we are in a rhythm of doing the same thing day after day. I am very thankful to live in the little town of Janesville where I know and trust so many people, to have the ability to continue my education through online programs, and to have my health be at its best.
This virus has been a struggle for many, but if we look at the good that can come from it, it helps to ease the anxiety and fear of the unknown. Be thankful for what and who you have. Because now we know how fast that can all change.