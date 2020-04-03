I'm getting on my soapbox. Buckle up.
I'm tired of reading people's rants about how their governor — whoever s/he may be — is not doing enough. Here in Iowa, our governor has not issued a "shelter in place" order. The reasons are numerous, not the least of which is she's basing her decisions on data. This method is being touted as the correct way to do things by silly people like the CDC and WHO, but why should she listen to them?
Instead, she should apparently listen to people screaming at her via voicemail and email and social media that she "sucks" and "is gonna get people killed" and "will never be re-elected because she failed to protect her people."
What!? Who didn't protect her people?!!
Governor Reynolds has closed down our schools through April 30. She has ordered restaurants to offer take out food only. She has suspended all non-essential and elective surgeries and dental procedures. She has closed salons, tattoo and massage establishments, spas, movie theatres, bars, casinos, gyms, bookstores, clothing and shoe stores, cosmetic stores, furniture stores, florists, and home furnishing stores.
She has not closed down Michaels and Hobby Lobby, which apparently people are just furious about because some states have closed them down. I hate to point out the obvious, but they sell fabric. Textiles used for the creation of PPE are falling under essential services and being reopened in some states. (I'll pause while you consider the possibility that she was just thinking ahead more than some of our neighboring states. I dunno, maybe she's not an idiot?!)
She has not closed down car dealerships, tractor dealerships, or the like. Why!?? Like who needs to buy a truck right now?! How about farmers... You all want to keep eating right? We can't cripple our farmers if we want the crop in on time, and they can't just wait and plant that corn in July if their truck is down or their tractor isn't operational.
Furthermore — and this is the part that really chaps my hide — she has screamed to the high heavens recommendations that owners of non-essential businesses should limit hours or close down. She has advised owners and managers to allow their employees to work remotely whenever possible. She has urged the practice of social distancing in situations where businesses must remain open. And lots of people are listening… and lots of people are not listening.
So Joe-Bob gets on the Webinar press conference live and screams that his boss is making them work because the governor won't issue a stay at home order. Who is at fault? That would be Joe-Bob's boss; not the governor. Sally Sue is furious because she is being forced to build cabinets on an assembly line with people almost shoulder to shoulder. Who is at fault?! That would be Sally Sue's boss. Michelle is totally up in arms because the park on her block is still open and parents are taking their kids to play. Who is at fault!? That would be the parents.
People! Stop blaming the leaders. Do your part. If you're the owner of a non-essential business, it's time to find a way to do business another way. I know it means economic hardship — believe me, we are in that together — but you know you've heard your governor. If you're a parent, keep your kids out of the park and out of the parking lots congregating with other kids. Don't take all of the kids on a little adventure to Target to play with the toys on the shelves because OMG the governor and the CDC and the WHO and even the president have said Stay home unless absolutely necessary.
BTW, to the person reading this who is just chomping at the bit to reply and say "Look at all of the other states issuing Shelter In Place orders… why hasn't our governor?" Let me tell you this… Those states aren't listening all that well either. I personally know of numerous non-essential businesses still operational in states which have been "totally shut down" for weeks. Citizens ignoring orders and recommendations cause this, and nothing else.
When the data dictates the Shelter in Place order, Gov. (Kim) Reynolds will give it. And people will still ignore it.
Time to take some personal responsibility and stop blaming the Governor of Iowa… and the governor of every other state.
Now go wash your hands.