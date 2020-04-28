I don’t usually post a lot of political things, because I prefer in-person discussion. As the latter isn’t going to happen right now, the former shall. You’re welcome to disagree and engage in friendly banter. Please reserve nastiness and name-calling for places other than my personal page (or better yet, skip them entirely). Here goes...
As we all know, there is a yucky virus currently afflicting people all over the world. This virus has resulted in shutting down of many businesses. These businesses are being shut down by government mandate. A lot of people are demanding that the government shut down more businesses, and order people to stay home to make this virus go away. A lot of other people are demanding that the government open the economy back up. I cannot speak to the train of thought for those in the first group, though I imagine they have their various reasons, most of them well-intentioned. Although reasons vary for the second group as well, I can speak to that, and would like to take a minute to do so, as I am seeing many incorrect assumptions and accusations. Primarily, I would like to address the accusation that we are operating from a “Profit over People” mentality, that we want businesses to open (presumably causing more illness/deaths) because we care more about the people who are losing money, than about those who are losing their lives.
1. “Flattening the Curve” does not mean that fewer people get sick. It means fewer people get sick at one time. This allows our hospitals to have a manageable number of cases, rather than being overwhelmed. This virus is not going to completely go away — we can’t just wait it out. Forcing businesses to stay closed for too long means they won’t come back at all, but in the long run, it won’t stop people from eventually getting sick. Yes, please, let’s flatten the curve. Let’s not overwhelm our hospitals. If you can stay home, that’s great! Not everyone can afford to do so. That leads me into point 2.
2. The argument has been made that it is better to sacrifice a business than a life. What is the fallout of that business closure? For many, whether the business owner, employees, or both, it means no income. Lack of income does not equal lack of bills. Even if someone is only paying for absolute basic necessities- the money will run out if none is coming in. That means those people can’t afford food. Now they go hungry. Starvation is deadly. They can’t afford housing. Being out in the elements can be deadly. They also have no home in which to “shelter-in-place”. They become sick but can’t afford medical care. More people die. What about unemployment benefits? Without enough people paying in- there won’t be enough money to help them all.
3. I believe in personal responsibility, not government control. It is not the job of the government to protect my health. It is my personal responsibility to make wise decisions. I have a child who is high-risk. This virus won’t completely go away. He will never have a 0% change of getting it. There are currently a lot of cases near us. We are choosing to stay home with him until things calm down to a more manageable level. That must be our choice though. It is not up to the government to decide. It is also not our right to demand that you impoverish yourself or give up your freedom for his safety.
4. Just because a business is open doesn’t mean you have to go in. Business owners may also choose to alter their practices for your safety. It needs to be up to them. A wise business owner is going to make choices that benefit their business. If their clientele feels unsafe, they’ll go elsewhere. Bad for business. They will make adjustments. Give them the chance to do so. How/if they operate is not up to the government.
5. Freedom. A free people MUST be free to leave their homes, to assemble, to worship, to operate their businesses, and to make their own decisions.