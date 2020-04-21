My feelings on the government’s response to COVID-19.
It is coming to light that the practices of the Tyson Meatpacking Plants are deplorable. As cases rose in Columbus Junction, the plant was finally closed. Without proper testing, those that felt OK were sent to replace sick workers at the Waterloo plant.
I have it on good authority that Waterloo police have to be called to the Waterloo plant periodically because of heated disputes among workers about the spread of the virus and workers who continue to work despite showing symptoms of COVID-19. These workers are scared and are being treated as expendable. Why? I think because they are immigrants and expendable much more than they are “essential”.
Nursing homes are truly struggling to keep their patients safe. A nursing home simply cannot shut down like a school and send everyone home. I get that. I’ve read articles, though, that state the federal government is not tracking the nursing home deaths.
An institution in New Jersey was discovered to have been placing their dead in numbers in open rooms and leaving them there. This nursing home has been cited multiple times for violations before COVID-19 ever hit. Why aren’t we tracking those dying in nursing homes? Is it because the old are expendable?
Across the world, the hardest hit by the pandemic will be and are the poor. Article after article can be sited from Forbes to Time to just about any and every publication of substance that support this. More over, the death toll is biggest indicator. Are these articles fake news? Are the poor expendable as well?
Our country is built on consumerism. I get that totally, but I didn’t think we would choose the economy over our people. Governors are having to outbid each other for medical supplies? Not shutting down a company that is obviously choosing it’s bottom line over it’s workers? Not tracking the deaths of the elderly? At a time when we need our state and federal government to step up, they are cowing to the call of the rich.
Mitt Romney famously said in his presidential run in 2012 that “corporations are people.” I guess he was right. What he was really saying was “corporations are people that matter more than their workers.”
The lieutenant governor of Texas said that he would give his life and the lives of his family to keep the economy going. I doubt he polled his family members before making that statement. If my father or grandfather had made such a statement, my attitude towards him would swiftly change. My guess is that his children and grandchildren weren’t surprised.
No one is expendable. Not the immigrant. Not the brown worker. Not the poor. Not the old. We will be judged one day by how we treated the most vulnerable and inconsequential among us.
I want to thank officials who really have stepped up and are pushing for the right thing to be done. People like Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and many others. I want to thank the truck drivers, the mail carriers, the grocery clerks, the doctors and especially the nurses for risking themselves to keep the rest of us going.
Finally, I ask all of us to answer a call to help. A poor government response shouldn’t keep you from making a positive human response. Maybe we can give away part of our stimulus check to the local food bank or United Way. Maybe you can mail in your normal tithe to your church. A call to an elderly neighbor our relative only costs time and can mean the world to the shut in and the lonely.
If the pandemic has caused you to lose your job and you are struggling, don’t be too proud to ask for help. If you are asked to help, don’t hesitate to do so. Be the silver lining to a cloud that should have been handled much better by those that have been commissioned to take care of us all.