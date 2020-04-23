I’m drafting this column as we’ve entered week 6 (I think) of social distancing. Your editor, my former Journalism Professor MANY years ago at UNI, has tasked me with writing about something I enjoy doing. So many options to pick from, but for this column, we will talk about running.
Please don’t stop reading just because we are going to discuss exercise! My wife takes many walks and I sometimes join her. Exercise and running are not just about sweat, speed, and distance covered. They can also be about clearing your head, getting outdoors, and can be very therapeutic and medicinal.
My estimate of how many miles I have run in 26 years of adulthood (since age 18) is about 15,000 miles. For reference, I could have run to Australia and back! That would only be possible if I could walk/run on water. Only one guy has ever been able to accomplish that task!
So many miles covered, time invested, endless pairs of shoes, and at age 44, consistent aches and pains! Blood, sweat, tears, and so much more. Periods of hating running, avoiding running, and sometimes running way too much.
You might be thinking, Ryan, why do this to your body? The answer: because I love it. Running is therapy, allows me to better myself, and overall makes me happy. The feeling of accomplishment at the end of a marathon or shorter race is unexplainable in words. I’ll pick one word and go with JOY!
I’d love for all of you to share in this joy. I’m not challenging you to put down the paper and start training for a marathon. Covering 26.2 miles at once is not a possibility for all human beings. I’m not even in marathon shape right now. My challenge is that you start walking, jogging, or running today. If that is not possible, pick a form of exercise that you can do and start right away.
We are living in “COVID times” right now and many people are struggling with their mental health. I am a leader in mental health/suicide prevention work and I have had multiple days of struggle over the past 6 weeks. One way to overcome those struggles is to get on your feet and get moving.
Running/jogging/walking can help revive our spirits and change our mood within minutes. Getting outside for fresh air, enjoying the sun shining on our faces, and getting our heart pumping can boost our level of happiness. This time of movement also allows us to clear our heads, enjoy nature, and recharge our energy levels.
I consider myself lucky to have a 13 year old daughter that enjoys running and is growing into a solid runner. I have greatly enjoyed our workouts on the Jesup track over the past 5 weeks. She doesn’t always like her Dad, but running together is hopefully a bond we will share for many years.
Spring is here, the temps are rising, and the streets/trails/tracks are calling your name. Answer the call and get outside and run. For the safety of those around you, please keep a safe distance when running. If you are like me, a person that sweats walking up the steps, please double your safety distance when the sweat starts rolling!
Please e-mail me at ryan.r.nesbit@gmail.com if you want tips on how to get started. I love to see people getting physically active. This activity almost always leads to better health, increased joy, and a more positive perspective on life.