Don’t listen to Donald Trump. He called COVID-19 a hoax, left America unprepared for the pandemic, and lied about how bad it was until he was forced to telł the truth when the stock market crashed.
Trust science. Science warned us the pandemic was coming, how bad it could get, how to protect ourselves, how the country could halt its progression, and is working very hard to develop a vaccine.
The pandemic demonstrated to us and the rest of the world the weakness of a health care system driven by those whose objective is to profit from your illness.
Prepare now for the next pandemic. The virus is expected to return next winter. The 1918 pandemic came in three waves spread over three years from January 1918 to December 1920. The second wave in the fall and winter of 1918-1919 was the largest and deadliest. By the time the third wave ended in 1920, 675,000 people had died, mostly during the second wave targeting people in their 20s and 30s.
Today’s pandemics, like 1918’s, are caused by infectious diseases from animals that have been exposed to viruses to which they have no immunity and neither do we. Their natural habitats are being uprooted by climate change and they are migrating to new habitats where they don’t have time to adapt. All the pandemics since 2000 have been from animals, mostly birds and bats, which can migrate quickly.
Pope Francis likened the coronavirus pandemic to recent fires and floods as one of “nature’s responses” to the world’s ambivalence to climate change. I agree.
The pandemic proved once and for all that climate change is caused by human activity in an economy driven by the oil, gas, and coal industries. Carbon emissions and pollution declined sharply during the 2020 pandemic when economic activity declined.
There is an inverse correlation between Trump’s poll numbers and his job performance.
There is a very clear and obvious difference in the way state governors responded to the pandemic based on political affiliation. After Trump shirked his duty as president, it became incumbent on our governors to manage the crisis in their respective states. By and large, Republican governors were slow to respond, whereas Democratic governors quickly took action and saved lives.
The pandemic showed how desperately America needs a leader who can unite the country. With over three years on the job, Trump is still unable to get even half the country behind him. He has never been able to win the respect and confidence of most Americans.
The COVID-19 pandemic is much more than a warning shot. It hit us broadside and hard. It got our attention immediately, because, unlike climate change, which we ignored because it wasn’t going to kill us, not right away anyway, COVID-19 will.
Welcome to the future. Climate change is killing us today in many ways other than infectious disease. We had three months warning that the pandemic was coming, plenty of time to step up production of ventilators, face masks, and other protective gear, but Trump and his fellow Republicans ignored the threat. They called it a hoax. A huge number of American lives have been lost and will be lost because Republicans place greater value on making money than on human lives.
Four Republican presidents — Reagan, Bush I, Bush II, and Trump — ignored climate change for 40 years, plenty of time to have rid us of our dependency on fossil fuels and move us to non-carbon based energy sources. They also called global warming a hoax.
We can no longer stop the planet from getting warmer, but there’s still time to slow it down and keep it from getting too hot to support human life. It all depends on you and the way you vote this November.