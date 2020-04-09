Life’s busy-ness has slowed by week three.
New patterns of living and learning are shaping up.
Families who can use technology to stay in touch. School teachers, public boards, friends and colleagues also gather remotely. According to the company blog, Zoom, videoconferencing has soared from 10 million meetings a day in late December to 200 million a day in March. The Cedar River Readers used Zoom to collaborate on a story reading. (See the Janesville or Waverly Public Library Facebook pages.)
I hear that people are reading more, resting more, exercising, enjoying family meals, and finding their way through household projects and piles of old photographs. Seeds have been ordered and gardens are planned. A take-out meal from a local restaurant is ‘comfort food,’ and reminds us of another time.
Parents working from home have developed systems to signal when interruptions from children are allowed. Some call it “mommy school,” but flexible, essential daily routines evolve to include learning time, playtime — and most importantly — quiet time. Is this the new Little House on the Prairie?
The first summer we taught in China, my friend and I took along our four children, ages 9-11. While they were much loved, entertained, and doted on by our Chinese hosts, we sensed that week three would be a turning point. By then, the novel experience would wear thin and the children would focus more on what they didn’t have: their dads, their homes, and familiar foods. During Week Three, we broke out our stash of comfort foods like peanut butter and hot cocoa mix. I still recall how each child savored these rare treats.
By week three, the novelty of this new reality has worn off. But there are parts of worth savoring.