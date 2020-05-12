Who are you thankful for during this pandemic crisis? I’m thankful for the healthcare workers risking their lives on the front lines, for the teachers and families finding creative ways to teach our kids, and for living in a community that knows how to respond in a time of crisis.
One of the organizations in our community leading the way in our response to COVID-19 is the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Program. I tip my hat to all the businesses, employers and employees who are sacrificing themselves for the common good, and discovering creative ways to serve our community.
The Chamber has three main emphases in their work right now — being a resource for all businesses in Waverly, promoting all Waverly local businesses through social media, and keeping the community positive and uplifted.
The Chamber staff and members of the Membership and Marketing Committee are reaching out by phone to each business member to check in on their individual situations, and offer assistance where needed. New partnerships are happening with organizations in our region.
We have partnered with #CedarValleyStrong to promote Waverly businesses on a regional level and offering an online gift certificate program that will benefit these businesses. We have also partnered with Grow Cedar Valley (the Chamber for Waterloo and Cedar Falls) to share resources and ideas for our businesses. And we are working with our local Fareway store to distribute 60, $50 gift cards, made available to small businesses and their employees in our community by Fareway Inc.
How thankful we are for the dedicated staff we have working at the Chamber. Travis, Tiffany, Sherry and Sarah are going above and beyond to keep things moving in a positive direction. They’ve come up with new, creative and virtual twists to Chamber events, both past and upcoming. The most recent is the Virtual Art Walk held last Saturday—the first virtual event in the Chamber’s history.
The staff also spends hours monitoring the COVID-19 situation through multiple resources such as press conferences, multiple calls and zoom meetings with regional, state and federal organizations, all in an effort to better help Waverly businesses manage during this difficult time. These organizations include the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), Main Street Iowa, Main Street America and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
All kinds of these resources have been added to the Chamber’s web site at waverlychamber.com . Check it out. There you can find information on how to get a Small Business Loan. You’ll find local restaurant listings. You’ll also find updates on hours and access to our retail businesses.
In addition to the staff’s outstanding work, the Chamber Board of Directors and its committees continue to move forward on new business development, retail promotions, marketing and membership, design programs, and tourism. They are all devoted to the cause of making Waverly grow and thrive.
And I’m thankful for each one of them. Stay safe and healthy everyone. And while you’re at it, stay positive.