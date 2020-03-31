While social distancing may be unfamiliar to most people, truth be told, it hasn’t been hard for me. Why? I have previous experience.
In 2009, I had radiation treatment for metastatic papillary thyroid cancer when my daughter Michellie was just three months old. After taking radioactive iodine, I had to be at least an arm’s length away from everyone, including my only child.
Every few days for three weeks I had to have a Geiger counter run over me to check my radiation level until it was low enough for me to pick up Michellie. You have no idea how hard that is unless you have done it.
So, yes, maintaining a safe distance is hard.
Changing your routine sucks. I get it.
But it’s worth it.
How do I know? Because I am able to hug that same child (and my husband) today while staying away from everyone else.
You can do this. I know it.
Be safe and well, everyone.