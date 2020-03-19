My wise young neighbor wondered aloud last week, “There must be something good to come from all of these closures and changes to our daily lives.” A mother of three, ages 8-12, she shared that her children are now (“finally!”) practicing better hygiene; washing hands and covering coughs.
Today I walked the loop around “Lover’s Lane” in Waverly with a friend. I reasoned there would be less car traffic than usual. There was less car traffic, but there were many more walkers than usual. And many paused to talk and smile. Speaking from his boat in the river, the fisherman gave us his fishing report.
It could have been today’s sunshiny 45 degrees on a day before predicted rain. It could have been because it was the start of spring break. But my hunch is that it was the closures coupled with the need to get outside. Maybe we will find better health.
My walking partner, a very committed blood donor, had just left the blood drive at Wartburg Chapel. She typically donates, then leaves for her next scheduled activity. But not today, she shared. Today, she lingered to visit with those present (at an appropriate distance).
Taking time to visit with neighbors and friends, on the phone, online — or in person where acceptable, may be another good thing to come from the closures and changes to our daily lives. It’s a way of saying, “It’s much more interesting to talk to you than to watch TV.”
I’ve baked some wonderful bread. I’ve started on that list of projects I’ve been meaning to get to. Right now, I’m melting down the stubs of old candles to make next year’s candles. I sort them by color, melt and use new wicks for the containers I have.
You can leave your candle stubs at my door. I’ll come outside if I see you, and we can walk or chat for a bit. It would be nice.