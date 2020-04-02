There was a down-home feel to week one of “social distancing” (now renamed “physical distancing” by psychologists at Tufts University). The second week of quarantine is a brave, new world.
Settling in now, we find everything has changed: The economy. Main Street. Social connections. Our way of being in the world and communicating with others. I am profoundly grateful for the helpers I see online spreading music, documenting news, and capturing photos of the world tipping into this brave new world.
I am also grateful for those out in the world—those who are still doing their jobs, changing the car’s oil, stocking grocery and convenience store shelves, truckers who deliver, and nimble businesses that provide drive-up and carry out services. And of course, amplified gratitude goes to those working in hospitals where supplies have not caught up with demand; EMTs providing services beyond heroic.
This week, emerging artists, musicians, organizers, humorists, and educators of all kinds have seized the day. Radio programs are creatively broadcast from living rooms. An organizer in the small tight, town I once taught organized a convoy of teachers to drive through the town, waving at children and elderly residents, holding signs of hope and good cheer. At the convoy’s lead was the yellow school bus, driven an exceptional school bus driver. What a wonderful spirit in the midst of such pain and uncertainty.
While my gratitude is great, rumbling injustice gnaws at the edges of that gratitude. I have a home and food. Others do not. I have running water and soap. I have the world at my fingertips with internet, movies, and books. Others do not.
The digital divide is deep, especially in public education and services. Where once libraries and schools functioned to stem that deep chasm, closures bring inequities front and center. Distance learning is only possible for those with the means to use it. How can we have failed to improve these inequalities in education, food, and housing?
Little free libraries might help. Using recommendations from the CDC about hand washing and sanitizing, shared materials should be allowed to “rest” for up to three days. Here is a list of functioning Little Free Libraries in our area. You will find that some are better stocked than others. You may wish to donate or browse. Walking to all or some of the libraries yields a fresh air and exercise bonus.
Waverly Little Free Libraries:
W-SR District Office, 1415 Fourth Ave. SW
611 Fourth Ave. SW
909 First St. SW
1211 Circle Drive
Bartels Community, Entrance B, 1922 Fifth Ave. NW
10th Avenue and Sixth Street Northwest
403 Second St. SE
161 Augusta Lane
Waverly Mobile Home Park, 2909 E. Bremer Ave.