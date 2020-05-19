Here, if you unplug the TVs, and let the phones die, it could be business as usual.
I am on my family’s farm in rural western Iowa, the place where I grew up. It feels so removed from my undergraduate existence in Cedar Falls. My hometown differs wildly in regards to size and political discourse. To the horror of many classmates, the nearest Starbucks is more than a half hour away.
From our rock lane, you can see the highway. It continues to bustle at a steady stream, with trailers full of hogs and farmers off to ready crops. Food production remains an essential service, after all.
Lacking outside input, you could pretend it was just another April day. But of course, I have classes to do online. That’s your first sign April 2020 is not business as usual.
I sit at a cramped desk in a childhood bedroom each morning to begin my classes. There are six courses on the table for me, two of which use Zoom video conferencing. My professors don’t have consistent schedules for when new content will arrive, so I approach each day without a clear to do list. I adjust my schedule as new email assignments are sent to me.
That’s especially true for my group project, one which has undergone restructuring now that photoshop technology remains locked away from us, back at school. There are logistical issues we never dreamed of in this project; now, instead of asking, “Who has time to pick up the binder from the print shop?” we are forced to ask, “Who is even remotely close to the print shop?” It has been frustrating working on projects, knowing they could have been finished in half the time if we were still on campus.
I feel disconnected here at home. Amid the Coronavirus shake-up, I was let go from my job as a Resident Assistant at the University of Northern Iowa. It was a position which provided structure to my life and a constant flow of events to work on. It feels weird to have all this time freed up, leaving the job midstream without a clear goodbye to graduating coworkers.
Working from home is an inconvenience. The printers and fast internet at school are gone, and now I have to improvise. But what is one to do but simply continue on? My disappointments are more inconveniences than real problems.
Out there, you’ll find restaurant owners being forced to lay off workers. You’ll find mothers not knowing if they will be able to pay the rent. You’ll find teachers worried sick about their students. And you’ll find medical workers running themselves into the ground as the fight rages on...
And here I am… at my desk, worrying about typos in a group project. It’s so minimal compared to the pain out there. After all, I might not like the frustrations of online classes, but I still have the access to learn. There might be days where the choices in my pantry are less than pleasing, but I know there is food there.
It is okay to feel disappointed about the current circumstances. But it has to stop there. My thoughts and prayers need not dwell on whether my summer internship is going to be canceled. It needs to be with the brave souls on the frontlines. We can fall into being “me” centric people, so each day, I try to remind myself there are bigger things afoot.
I have been at this farm for a month now, seeing the same people each day: my mom, dad, and older brother. But, even in this bubble, that doesn’t mean these problems are removed from me.
Two miles away, on the edge of town, sits our local hospital. I know for a fact there are Coronavirus patients there. The outside world’s problems are much closer than the gently swaying evergreen trees imply...
And so I stay on this farm, and continue on.