A positive outlook seems to be a common goal through the new coronavirus pandemic. Wings Park Elementary Guidance Counselor Barb Schmitz greeted parents and students with smiles Wednesday morning as they showed up at the school to collect items from lockers and their school tablets.
Her broad smile from under the shelter of a large umbrella, flashed with warmth and encouragement for the parents and students waiting their turns to enter the school.
“We can only allow 10 in the building at one time, so everyone has to park in line and be patient for their turn,” Schmitz said. “They have all been fantastic and understanding about this whole thing.”
Schmitz said school staff was doing their best to keep the flow moving, as parents with students in tow entered the north cafeteria door at Wings Park and proceeded to lockers and classrooms, then exited the building through the main entrance.
“We just gathered stuff out of Carter’s locker and got his tablet,” said his mom Jessica Buckman, as she headed to the family van with Carter and his younger brother Parker. “There will be some things they can work on while the school is closed.”
When asked how her family was doing, Jessica said, “We’re doing OK. I work in the school, too, so I’m aware of what needs to be done.”
Schmitz was asked about the psychological effects the long shutdown will have on students, since it isn’t like summer vacation when the kids can interact, go to the pool, and hang out. Families are being asked to stay home to hopefully limit the spread of the virus.
“I really believe the kids will be missing each other, and missing the socializing,” Schmitz said. “But they have phones, live videos, and FaceTime so they can communicate and see what’s going on with each other. We also have told them to just keep reaching out to teachers, email us, call us. We are glad to talk to kids and want them to stay in touch.”
Wings Park has 362 students in grades 1-4. Schmitz is encouraging them all to stay in touch with their friends and teachers during the shutdown.
She also reminds parents that the free breakfasts and lunches will begin being served on Thursday, March 19. She said parents and students should check the school’s website and Facebook pages for updates through the course of the closure.