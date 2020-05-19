The Bremer County Health Department is providing the guidance created by the Iowa Department of Public Health, which was updated on May 7.
The guidance provided includes the following:
Critical infrastructure workers, including personnel in 16 different sectors of work including: Federal, state, & local law enforcement, 911 call center employees, Fusion Center employees, Hazardous material responders from government and the private sector, Janitorial staff and other custodial staff and Workers – including contracted vendors – in food and agriculture, critical manufacturing, informational technology, transportation, energy and government facilities
Critical infrastructure workers may continue work following potential exposure to COVID-19, provided they remain asymptomatic and additional precautions are implemented to protect them and the community. A potential exposure means being a household contact or having close contact within 6 feet of an individual with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. The timeframe for having contact with an individual includes the period of time of 48 hours before the individual became symptomatic.
Critical Infrastructure workers who have had an exposure but remain asymptomatic should adhere to the following practices prior to and during their work shift:
Pre-Screen: Employers should measure the employee’s temperature and assess symptoms prior to them starting work. Ideally, temperature checks should happen before the individual enters the facility.
Regular Monitoring: As long as the employee does not have a temperature or symptoms, they should self-monitor under the supervision of their employer’s occupational health program.
Wear a Mask: The employee should wear a face mask at all times while in the workplace for 14 days after last exposure. Employers can issue facemasks or can approve employees’ supplied cloth face coverings in the event of shortages.
Social Distance: The employee should maintain 6 feet and practice social distancing as work duties permit in the workplace.
Disinfect and Clean Work Spaces: Clean and disinfect all areas such as offices, bathrooms, common areas, shared electronic equipment routinely.
For additional Guidance visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/critical-workers-implementing-safety-practices.pdf.
Screening guidance
According to CDC, COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19: cough or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;
Or at least two of these symptoms: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and/or new loss of taste or smell
IDPH has not changed business screening guidance due to the complexity of the screening process that would need to occur to account for the broader list of symptoms. Businesses can create their own algorithm for screening based upon the expanded CDC information or they can continue to use the current IDPH screening algorithm available at: https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/7/bscreening%20algorithm%2003222020.pdf.
Return to work guidance for sick and/or COVID-19 positive critical infrastructure employees:
Symptomatic employees with suspected or confirmed COVID should be excluded from work until: At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications AND improvement in respiratory symptoms AND at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Employees with laboratory confirmed COVID who have not had any symptoms should be excluded from work until: 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 diagnostic test assuming they have not subsequently developed symptoms since their positive test.
After returning to work, the employee should: Wear a facemask for source control at all times while in the facility until all symptoms are completely resolved or at baseline.
• A facemask instead of a cloth face covering should be used by these employees for source control during this time period while in the facility. After this time period, these employee should revert to their facility policy regarding universal source control during the pandemic.
• A facemask for source control does not replace the need to wear an N95 or higher- level respirator (or other recommended PPE) when indicated, including when caring for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Of note, N95 or other respirators with an exhaust valve might not provide source control.
• Self-monitor for symptoms, and seek re-evaluation from occupational health if respiratory symptoms recur or worsen.
CDC “Return to Work Criteria for Healthcare Providers with Confirmed or Suspected COVID-19” https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/return-to-work.html.