Chris Blue, a gun safety trainer who owns Take a Shot Gun Shop and Firearms Training in West Union, says people are wanting any training that qualifies to get their Iowa carry permit.
“A lot want one-to-one training at the range,” Blue said, noting it is often sought by inexperienced folks who want to be taught the way to shoot.
“A lot of times it ends up being two-to-one,” Blue said. He often sees spouses seeking this type of training “or a mom and daughter.”
More experienced shooters tend to prefer his group classroom training “to know the laws, so they don't get in trouble.”
Those with an expired carry permit that was issued after Jan. 1, 2011, can simply go to their county sheriff’s department and fill out an application to renew.
“I’ll let them know the law changes that happened as well,” Blue said.
A person renewing a permit to carry weapons issued on or after Jan. 1, 2011, is not required to complete another training course to renew or obtain a new permit to carry," according to the Department of Public Safety, which notes, however: "Even though re‐training is not required, completing another training course or taking other steps to learn about law changes could be highly beneficial to a person who intends to go armed."
Blue made a key point to bear in mind when discussing gun law changes in recent years.
"Sometimes making the moral choice means not shooting when it is legal,” he said.
And circumstances notwithstanding, attempting or even intending verbally to hurt someone physically can be a crime. The circumstances only affect how severe the charge.
In Iowa, 2017 brought major changes in firearms law, including the stand your ground law or castle doctrine, as Blue explained.
"When you’re in your home, you don’t need any proof the bad guy was there to hurt you if you can show the guy had broken into your house illegally, if he kicked in the door or broke a window for example," he said. "If you can show he was there illegally, it is justification for you to defend yourself.”
The shooter has a higher burden of proof in public when standing his ground.
“When you’re in public, you have to prove the bad guy was there to hurt you. Basically the defense is you have to be outnumbered, have an underlying medical condition, or prove they had a weapon — to have to have a reasonable expectation your life is in danger.
“I would not be justified in shooting someone just because they punched me in the face,” Blue said. “If a bad guy has any weapon, you (might be) justified to use your firearms to defend yourself.”
If the shooter has an underlying medical condition that makes him unable to defend himself because of age or physical disability, the legal threshold for the need to defend the self is lower.
“The example I give in class is a 90-year-old lady with a walker,” Blue said. “If you push her, she could fall, break a hip and die, whereas someone in their 30s, their life not in danger from a push. The 90-year-old in the walker has an easier time justifying her life’s in danger.”
“When in public, they (law enforcement) are going to look at who you are, what you’re capable of, who the bad guy was. Generally if the bad guy doesn’t have a weapon and is not in a group, you won’t be justified using lethal force. You’d be justified using your hands. You would be justified using a stun gun.”
A stun gun is still considered a dangerous weapon, and a person can be prosecuted if it’s used for a crime.
You’d need a permit for a taser, Blue said: “A taser is two-pronged, and electricity shoots out. Anything that shoots out would require a permit.”
To read up on the laws and frequently asked questions, visit the Iowa Department of Public Safety website, then click on the weapon permit tab.