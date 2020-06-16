As Gundersen Palmer continues lifting visitor restrictions slowly, all who enter are asked to wear a face covering. In addition, all staff at Gundersen Palmer are required to be masked.
The company says it is in need of more homemade face coverings, via Facebook. Anyone wishing to help will find sewing instructions at bit.ly/3cj8lIy.
Dropoffs can be made at the West Union Gundersen Palmer front clinic entrance, 110 Jefferson St., Oelwein Home Health Services office, 230 Second Avenue SE, on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Fayette clinic, 110 King Street, Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or call 563-422-3811 to make pickup arrangements.