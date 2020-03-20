WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College has announced additional information and resources for students as the college transitions to online instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campus buildings are closing, but Student Services are available.
All Hawkeye locations and buildings will close at the end of business on Thursday, March 19. The college will be closed on Friday, March 20, as part of the scheduled spring break. College staff will begin the transition to working remotely on Monday, March 23. Student support services will be available by phone, email, or Zoom video conferencing. Services include admissions, financial aid, academic advising, records and registration, business services, and tutoring.
Credit classes move online
Face-to-face instruction will move online as able beginning on Monday, March 23. This is anticipated to continue through Friday, April 10. Some classes may need to extend times when face-to-face instruction resumes.
Transition Days: March 23-24
Students and employees will have access to the Main Campus (1501 E. Orange Rd, Waterloo) to pick up class materials and personal belongings on Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24.
Laptop Checkout
Laptops are available for student checkout from the Hawkeye Library from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the transition days (March 23-24). Please use the north entrance. Students must be enrolled in the spring 2020 semester and present a valid Hawkeye ID.
Student Health Clinic
Hawkeye’s Student Health Clinic and mental health counseling will remain open in the Health Education Services Center on Main Campus. It is recommended that students schedule an appointment. Counseling services are also available online 24/7 through Employee & Family Resources at 1-800-464-6056.
Child Development Centers
The Child Development Center located on Main Campus will be closed until Monday, April 13. The center located at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center will remain open for regular hours. Children will be screened regularly.
Summer and Fall Registration
Online registration for summer and fall classes will open as scheduled on Monday, March 23. Academic advisors will be available by phone and email to assist students.
Continuing Education Classes
All continuing education classes will be suspended until Monday, April 13.
College Events and Athletics
All campus events have been cancelled until Monday, April 13. All spring sports have been cancelled following the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) cancelation of competition for the remainder of the academic year.
Hawkeye’s Food Pantry
Hawkeye’s Food Pantry will have food assistance available. Students will be notified about dates and times once they are finalized. Students with greater needs should contact their student success specialist to connect with additional resources.
The college will continue to update www.hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19 as additional information and resources become available.