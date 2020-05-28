Hawkeye Fun Days, annually held over a June weekend, is canceled this year because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The Hawkeye Business Association and the Fun Days committee canceled the 2020 celebration to "keep everyone safe and healthy," said Wayne Schroeder, a Hawkeye Fun Days volunteer who has been a part of the committee since the very first event about 40 years ago.
As of now there are no plans for holding the event at a later date.
“It has never been cancelled like this,” Schroeder said. “One year, we did have to partially cancel Fun Days because of flooding. Even that was in the middle of the weekend, though. We have never seen it canceled in advance like this.”
-- Fayette Leader