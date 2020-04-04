With the fight against COVID-19 causing more and more people to be stuck at home for weeks on end, we must think about how to care for ourselves and our families. It can be very tempting when locked up inside to just binge on Netflix and all of the Twinkies and frozen pizzas you panic bought, but this will only lead to increased stress and anxiety and a weakened immune system. Here are some tips for maintaining your health and sanity during this season.
Tips for Physical Health
Exercise
Find ways to do 30 to 40 minutes of cardio exercise at least four days a week. There are many free fitness videos online. Search for topics like “at-home workouts,” “no-equipment workouts,” or “Pilates.”
You can customize your video search to your condition by adding “beginner,” “advanced,” “senior,” or other words that describe your condition. For example, look up “senior Pilates” or “family workout routines.” Some fitness centers are even offering online classes right now.
Take advantage of the warming weather and get outside. Do some yard work as things warm up. Go for a walk or jog around the neighborhood. Play soccer with your children. Just be sure to keep at least six feet from others who may also be out and about, and wash your hands when you come back inside.
Be sure to consult your primary health care provider before starting a new exercise routine.
Stretch
Apart from doing cardio and strength training, be sure to stretch often. This will help keep your blood circulating well while you’re cooped up, and releases endorphins to help you relax.
Eat Healthy
Now that you’re at home, take advantage of the extra time to make your meals from scratch. This is much healthier than eating frozen, pre-processed, or fast-food meals.
Be sure to include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet, and minimize junk food, sweets, and alcohol, as these will all weaken your body and immune system.
Sleep Well
Don’t stay up all night watching movies, reading the news, or checking social media. The blue light from devices throws off your natural sleep cycle. To stay healthy for fighting off the virus, go to bed at the same time every night and sleep a full night’s sleep. For most adults, seven to nine hours of sleep is recommended, and most children need eight to 10 hours.
Tips for Mental Health
Stay Physically Healthy
All the above tips for physical health will also help you lower stress and anxiety.
Get Outdoors
We have all experienced cabin fever and know that it leads to crankiness and stress. As much as you are able, get outside in the fresh air and sunlight. Sit out back and read a book, prepare your garden plot, play with your kids or pets, or find some other activity you can do in your yard. Don’t be afraid to go for a walk. You can even go talk to a neighbor in their yard, as long as you maintain appropriate distance to avoid sharing germs.
Keep a Routine
Not having a normal schedule can make some people feel aimless and agitated. Set specific tasks to do at specific times during the day to keep a sense of rhythm in your life. This is very important if you have children. Make sure that they have a consistent mealtime and bedtime routine, and give them regular activities to do as well as unstructured playtime.
Have Fun With Your Family
Find activities you can do with your family that everyone enjoys. This may be things like playing board games, baking cookies, reading stories, or doing arts and crafts projects. While watching some TV and movies is perfectly fine, be careful not to overdo it, as this will actually lead to increased levels of stress and anxiety, even if it provides short-term peace and quiet. Experts recommend no more than two hours of screen time a day, as more can cause physical and mental health issues.
Learn Something New
Now is a great opportunity to take up a new hobby, like playing a musical instrument, painting, or cooking. A quick online search for “at-home hobbies” brings up websites with dozens of potential ideas. Ask your children what they want to learn about and look for videos and other educational information online. They may not have school, but now is a great time to help them learn to love learning.
Do Things Around the House
Most of us have to-do lists with things that need fixed or improved around our homes. Use this chance to get things done and give yourself a sense of accomplishment and productivity with your time, which will help to boost your mood.
Social Interaction at a Distance
People across the planet are in the same boat right now, and we are all feeling the pressure of social isolation (except you extreme introverts who are in heaven right now). Take the time to call friends and family to catch up, and make sure to check in on those who are elderly or ill and may be more severely affected by the coronavirus.
Attend to Your Spiritual Life
Prayer and time meditating on scripture help us to give our problems over to our Creator, who promises peace to those who cast their cares on Him. Many churches right now are starting to offer online church services as well, and pastors are making themselves available to counsel those who are feeling overwhelmed right now. Some are also providing material assistance to those in need because of the crisis.