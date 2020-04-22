INDEPENDENCE – Heinz Academy, located at 206 1st Street E, has adjusted to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic by now offering regular online classes and activities.
“In this time of disrupted life routines, school closures, economic concerns, and loneliness, the staff at Heinz Academy has committed to providing fun, interactive classes for students,” said Jackie Heinz, owner and director of education. “After taking a few days for spring break, our full schedule of online classes began.
“Using a combination of pre-recorded instructional videos and live online classes, the teachers are successfully keeping the students on track to perform recital dances as soon as social distancing restrictions allow. Keeping our dance family connected and moving has proven to be a bright spot in their day. Using the Zoom app, students are able to see, hear, and speak to their teacher and their classmates through their device from home.”
In addition to Zoom, Heinz Academy has been on Facebook (Heinz Academy for the Performing Arts) every Monday through Thursday with an 8 a.m. workout session and a 10 a.m. dance class for little kids.
Heinz has also been using Zoom for a few more unstructured activities. She recently held a homebound Treasure Hunt.
“I had a list of items the kids had to run around and find,” she said. “Items like something squishy; your favorite hat; the biggest size shoe you can find; and your favorite sunglasses.
“For about 15-minutes, they ran around their house gathering items to pop back on camera with the item they found. It was a lot of fun! Just something to keep them engaged and active and connecting with their friends.”
Heinz said there are currently 138 students actively participating in the online program during the shutdown. Heinz Academy provides instruction in ballet, tap, modern, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, pom-pom, and pointe to students ages 1 and up.
Heinz Academy has also been offering a community class on the Facebook page.
“Now more than ever, it’s important to keep our bodies moving and our spirits up, and offering morning workout classes has opened up a whole new door and audience for us,” said Heinz.
On Friday, May 1, Heinz Academy will be rolling out their brand-new online workout platform called DanceFit with Heinz Academy. Members will receive daily workout classes tailored to their level and desired results while also receiving one-on-one coaching sessions, all from the comfort of home.
Heinz Academy for the Performing Arts has been in business for 19 years, with its original location in Cedar Falls. In 2009, they expanded to a second location to Independence, Heinz’s hometown.
Heinz and her staff work year-round preparing for in-class instruction and recital choreography. Students are currently preparing for their year-end recital entitled “The Elements Of Dance: A Dance Spectacular.”
For more information about Heinz Academy for the Performing Arts, call 319-427-0005 or email them at admin@heinzacademy.net.