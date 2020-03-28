BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) has created a program to help some sole proprietorship businesses. The Targeted Small Business Sole Operator Relief Fund will provide grants of between $5,000 to $10,000 to sole-proprietorship or single-member LLC businesses that are also certified as targeted small businesses (TSBs) by the State of Iowa. Targeted small businesses must be owned by women, minorities, veterans, or the disabled.
Businesses that are not currently certified as targeted small businesses may submit a certification application by Friday, April 10, and will be considered for assistance through the program.
The business must be able to demonstrate COVID-19 impact, must be the primary source of income for the business owner who is applying, and must have been in existence for 12 months prior to April 10. Go here to apply: www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/Entrepreneurial/TSB.
If you have any questions about this program, please contact George Lake, Buchanan County Economic Development, at 319-334-7497 or director@growbuchanan.com.