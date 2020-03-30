Abby Elsamiller is just 13, but she is a good-doer and an accomplished seamstress.
The eight-grader at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School learned to iron, cut and piece together colorful leftovers of cloth when she was just 6 years old.
Her teacher, grandmother Mary Jean Murch, was the perfect inspiration, as she sewed pillow cases and quilts for all of her family members, so Abby wanted to emulate this.
The first of five kids in the family of Becca and Jon Elsamiller, Abby put her curiosity to work and diligently followed her grandmother’s instructions, a pricked finger here and there notwithstanding.
At that time, Abby had a real motivation to learn the craft, as she and her brothers, Jack and James, along with their parents, were expecting the arrival of a new baby brother.
Much like her grandma, Abby wanted to do something heartwarming for the upcoming bundle of joy and welcome him into the world by sewing a washcloth.
The frog-themed washcloth is long gone now, and today, the baby brother, Joe, is a first-grader.
So when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools and toppled life as we know it earlier this month, Abby and her mom decided to do their bit in the fight against the deadly virus.
Community-minded in their daily lives, they also had a personal connection to health care workers, as grandma Mary Jean is a nurse at a local hospital, and aunt Kari, Becca’s sister-in-law, is a nurse at Denver schools.
Hearing about the challenges and the shortages of personal protective equipment nurses and other health care providers face in the current environment, Abby rolled up her sleeves.
Using a pattern from one the hospitals, started sewing with her heart and soul.
Since March 17, she has made over 50 masks, and with her mom’s help, Abby has delivered them to clinics and hospitals.
On Friday, an officer at the Waverly Police Department picked up 10 masks she made for use by law enforcement.
In the meantime, especially after the health department amended its policy and allowed hospitals to accept hand-made masks, other sewing enthusiasts have reached out to Abby and started their own production lines.
The more Abby sewed, the faster she got. Last week, she equipped business owners, like the Beauty Bar and the Frayed Feather, with masks so they could give away sacked lunches to kids.
Her plan is now to make a 100 masks as quickly as possible.
Abby honed her skills in the Family and Consumer Science class taught by veteran teacher Kristie Kuhse, and now that school is not in session — she would rather go to school, for the record — she has extra time to devote to sewing.
It turns out putting the sewing machine on the kitchen counter has a therapeutic effect on the whole household, and not just on the young seamstress.
Siblings and her mom enjoy the soothing music Abby puts on while the Singer is humming along.
“It makes me really proud of her to want to make something for others,” Becca said.
Sewing masks at home channels the creative energy of seamstresses but also gives regular citizens a front to fight their own war against the virus by helping protect others.
That, Abby and her mom can readily attest to, as they did in a video interview with Waverly Newspapers Monday morning.
The overall experience of living in COVID-19 times will take a long time to fully process, they agree, but for Abby, who, like many of her peers misses the classroom structure and the face-to-face guidance of a teacher, one important truth has emerged so far.
“We are now heeding what we eat and saving the leftovers for the next day instead of throwing them away,” she said.
In the meantime, the sewing spree at the Elsamiller household may be a great start for younger sister Anna, now 6, to learn from Abby in real time.
“It’s time for her to start sewing,” Becca, the girls’ mom, said.