Despite less than ideal weather conditions and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Hickory Grove Golf Course opened Tuesday in hopes of lifting spirits in the community.
“We hope that we can afford the opportunity to have something positive to look forward to especially with the conditions of our country right now,” co-owner Jennifer Black said.
“A golf course is one of the safest places you can be right now. It already has built-in social distancing, fresh air is great for everybody and it’s an opportunity to get some exercise.”
The weather didn’t allow for the course to remain open this week, but the plan is to have the greens open again on Monday, March 23.
The senior league, women’s league and two men’s leagues are still open to join.
“We’re trying everything we can to make it accessible for people that still want to get out and for people that feel comfortable with getting out and participating in a sport like golf,” Black said. “We think it’s something that will benefit the community over time here.
“There’s [at least] something they can do, and obviously we’re taking the extra precautions of sanitizing and all that kind of stuff to help people feel more comfortable.”
Events to look forward to include the Couples Memorial Day Tournament that will be one of the first events to open the season, along with the Golf for Cancer Tournament on Sunday, June 7.
“It’ll be fun to see everybody again,” Black said. “It’s been a long winter, and we really appreciate our customers and their support.”