Following Sunday’s announcements from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, all high school spring activities are prohibited through the state’s K-12 school recommended closure of four weeks.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa High School Music Association, and Iowa High School Speech Association issued the joint statement Monday morning.
Reynolds on Sunday recommended schools close for four weeks in response to community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa.
“This recommended closure date currently extends through Friday, April 10, and would mean a school return of April 13. Prior to April 10, the schedule will be assessed as necessary with information from the governor, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, and activity partners at the IGHSAU, IHSAA, IHSMA, and IHSSA,” the Monday statement says.
“Per (Center for Disease Control) guidelines recommending the cancellation of gatherings of more than 50 individuals for at least eight weeks, events following the planned four-week school closure in Iowa will be updated as the situation develops,” the statement adds.
All IHSAA and IGHSAU sports are now in a prohibited period for practice, competition and sanctioned activity until the closure is lifted. This prohibition means no in-person contact between coaches/administrators and student-athletes for the duration of the period.
Guidance on future IGHSAU and IHSAA activity schedule adjustments and their effects on season lengths, as well as postseason events, will be announced through www.iahsaa.org and www.ighsau.org.
MUSIC FESTIVALS CANCELED
IHSMA has cancelled Class 4A and 1A solo/small ensemble festival set for April 18, and the state large group festival set for May 8-9.
“There should be no in-person contact between teachers/administrators and participants for the duration of the prohibited period,” the statement says. “Any effort to provide IHSMA participants with a make-up experience should take place only via digital media through the duration of the prohibited period.”
Future updates and guidance on IHSMA events will be available through www.ihsma.org.
SPEECH CONTESTS CANCELED
All IHSSA (speech) events will be prohibited to practice or make up their individual state local contest until the closure is lifted. All contact between coaches, judges, and students for the duration of the period is prohibited. The All-State Festival scheduled for March 30 has been cancelled.
Guidance on future IHSSA activity will be announced through www.ihssa.org
OTHER EVENTS
The IHSAA is cancelling mass gatherings planned for April, including the Governor’s Scholar Ceremony and the annual Officials’ Banquet. Students and officials will still be honored with updates to be provided for award recipients.
Officials’ clinics for both boys and girls spring and summer activities that were previously scheduled for dates during the recommended closure will be postponed and made up when possible.