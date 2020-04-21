Oelwein graduation

Sammi Larson decorated her graduation cap for the 2019 commencement ceremony with a colorful hot air balloon image and the words, “Adventure is near.”

Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn outlined a working plan on Monday for the May high school graduation as the School Board approved two groups for graduation — 80 high school seniors for a tentative May 17 socially distanced ceremony — and two students for 2020-21 midterm graduation.

“Mr. Druvenga and I have a plan to host graduation as it is regularly scheduled, 2 o’clock on May 17,” Ehn said. “It will involve parents and kids in cars who will be outside. We will release all that information to our seniors first, probably next week, then we’ll (do a) public post so everybody can see how we’re going to do that and all the different parameters involved, probably May 1.”

Ehn expressed doubt as to whether Gov. Kim Reynolds’ orders would allow board members to be there to hand out diplomas.

“Right now the only officiants are going to be Mr. Druvenga and myself, and we’re going to try to keep everybody else back and have all the pomp and circumstance — pun intended — that we can within a highly modified graduation ceremony. We’ll try to honor our seniors the best we can, the coolest way we can, in a tricky, tricky situation.”

Effective last Friday, the governor restricted social gatherings to 10 people in medical region 6 or Northeast Iowa right now and extended limits on gatherings to weddings, funerals and religious ceremonies. “Essential workers” can work but were encouraged to telework if possible. This is basically the same as it was when the threat level was a bit lower.

Class of 2020

Kenneth Donald Adams

Jade Lea Alber

Eligh Jack Annis

Megan Jean Baerg

Jade Marie Bathke

Jacob Casey Beesecker

Brielle Rose Belden

Immanuel Carreon

Christopher Michael Cherrier

Mason Mikal Conner

Elizabeth Maria Crow

Olivia Jean Cummings

Adam James Deaner

Nicholas Ray Dittmer

Alysen Jean Duffy

Marissa Rose Dugan

Samantha Love Frost

Sydney Faith Gefaller

Laura-Kathryn Marie Gibbs

Sojidin Zokirovich Gulmamadov

Luke Jeffrey Hamilton

Riley Michael Hamilton

Cecilia C Hamilton-Smith

Brooke Lynn Hampton

Cierrah Nicole Harris

Lauren Ainsley Harrison

Mahayla Simone Harrison

Moxon Louis Horkheimer

Tyler Ryan Hosto

Joseph William Kalb

Ira Francis Kirkbride II

Riley Andrew McKeeman

Merek Allen Moeller

James Joseph Moses

Joshua Michael Nissen

Camren Lawrence Palmer

Garrett Wayne Pates

Brooke Carol Ann Patterson

Damian Jimmy Payne

Hunter Mitchell Penhollow

Hannah Mae Penney

Blake Michael Perkins

Orilan Stewart Poggenpohl

Isabella Nicole Rael

Steven Charles Ralston

Elizabeth Eloise Reinhart

Christian Lee Rhoades

Andrew Jeffrey Roete

Holly Rose Rubin

Samantha Kristine Schulmeister

Alexis Anne See

Heidi Lucille Shoudy

Dylan Jacob Smith

Natalie Joel Stasi

Bailey Jo Steele

Logan Riley Stirm

Ethan Bud Thomas

Blake Michel Toms

Richard Leroy Tournier

Jackson Jennings Vande Vorde

Morgan Marie Vawter

Christopher John Walsh Jr.

Nathan Michael Williams

Nolan William Williams

Torianne Danielle Ausmus

Mason Lee Higgs

Sarah Elizabeth Hippen

Dezirae Marrie Keller

Tyler Joseph Kullen

Laura Lee Lewin

Jade Christine Meyer

Kennadie Renee Sherman

Tanner Alan Steggall

Calista Karas Strempke

Austin Ray Sullivan

Tristin Wayne Timberlake

Jazmin Sierra Troxell

Jared Joseph Wedemeier

Britni Elysia Wright

Carrie Ann Wright

 
 
 
 
 
 

