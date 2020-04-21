Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn outlined a working plan on Monday for the May high school graduation as the School Board approved two groups for graduation — 80 high school seniors for a tentative May 17 socially distanced ceremony — and two students for 2020-21 midterm graduation.
“Mr. Druvenga and I have a plan to host graduation as it is regularly scheduled, 2 o’clock on May 17,” Ehn said. “It will involve parents and kids in cars who will be outside. We will release all that information to our seniors first, probably next week, then we’ll (do a) public post so everybody can see how we’re going to do that and all the different parameters involved, probably May 1.”
Ehn expressed doubt as to whether Gov. Kim Reynolds’ orders would allow board members to be there to hand out diplomas.
“Right now the only officiants are going to be Mr. Druvenga and myself, and we’re going to try to keep everybody else back and have all the pomp and circumstance — pun intended — that we can within a highly modified graduation ceremony. We’ll try to honor our seniors the best we can, the coolest way we can, in a tricky, tricky situation.”
Effective last Friday, the governor restricted social gatherings to 10 people in medical region 6 or Northeast Iowa right now and extended limits on gatherings to weddings, funerals and religious ceremonies. “Essential workers” can work but were encouraged to telework if possible. This is basically the same as it was when the threat level was a bit lower.
Class of 2020
