Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson announced on Monday that she is co-leader on a resolution calling on the government to prioritize U.S. citizens when vaccinating for COVID-19 and to oppose any plans to vaccinate prisoners at Guantanamo Bay until all Americans have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.
Iowa’s 1st District includes Fayette, Buchanan and Clayton counties. Hinson, a Republican is in her first term as its representative in the U.S. House.
Hinson and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, “co-led” on the resolution, according to a news release issued Monday by Hinson.
“It is appalling that under the Biden Administration, terrorists held in GITMO were going to cut the line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of American citizens,” Hinson said. “Meanwhile, thousands of Iowans, including frontline workers, first responders, teachers, and seniors are still waiting to receive the vaccine.
“It is infuriating that terrorists, including those responsible for the 9/11 attack, were put ahead of Iowans. This legislation calls on the Administration to ensure American citizens have access to the vaccine before terrorists.”
The Associated Press reported on Saturday that the Defense Department is backing off for now on a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the 40 prisoners held at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet Saturday that the Defense Department would be “pausing” the plan to give the vaccination to those held at Guantanamo while it reviews measures to protect troops who work there.
Kirby said no prisoners had yet received the vaccination. The plan drew some criticism after The New York Times reported that the vaccination of prisoners would start in the coming days.
“We’re pausing the plan to move forward, as we review force protection protocols,” Kirby said. “We remain committed to our obligations to keep our troops safe.”
The Associated Press reported added that the U.S. military announced earlier this month that it planned to offer the vaccine to prisoners as it vaccinated all personnel at the detention center.
At the time, U.S. Southern Command said it expected to have enough vaccine for all of the approximately 1,500 personnel assigned to the detention center. It said that the vaccine would be offered to prisoners but did not plan to reveal how many actually received it because of medical privacy regulations.
There have been no reported cases of coronavirus among the detention center prisoners. Early in the pandemic the U.S. military stopped reporting cases at individual bases for security reasons.