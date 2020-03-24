Gundersen Palmer Home Medical Supply, in alignment with CDC recommendations, has temporarily closed its buildings to everyone other than employees.
Curbside service is available at their Home Medical Supply locations.
Persons may call Home Medical Supply at 563-422-9714 (West Union) or 319-283-4489 (Oelwein) if you:
• need to pick up an item.
• would like to see equipment.
• are returning equipment or bringing something in for repair.
• need to schedule an appointment.
• have any questions regarding medical supplies.
The retail location in West Union is 200 Jefferson Street or Oelwein, 230 Second Ave. S.E.
Gundersen Palmer Home Medical Supply will continue its normal business hours of operation. Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Gundersen Palmer Home Medical Supply staff thank the public for your cooperation in helping keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.