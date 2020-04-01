BUCHANAN COUNTY – There is a national shortage of commercially produced personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks. While there are many in the public and private sectors working to address this shortage, health care providers may need to rely on homemade masks to prolong the life of the commercially manufactured masks.
Buchanan County Public Health Department (BCPH), Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), and long-term care centers in Buchanan County are all working together during this time and would like to provide guidance on these mask donations:
- 100% cotton fabric, tightly woven, minimum of 160 thread count per square inch
- Ties and tape – 100 percent cotton, white or natural color, minimum ¼-inch thick
- Nose piece – minimum four inches long, plastic-coated wire twist ties
- Mask size when complete – seven inches wide by 3.5 inches long
- Three pleats per mask facing upward (from outside view)
- The mask should have two layers of fabric
There are many different patterns available on the Internet. Please choose one that meets the specifications listed above.
Additionally, BCHC is requesting filter-pocket masks which can be found online at bchealth.org/covid19.
Please drop off homemade masks at First Presbyterian Church in Independence, located at 115 6th Avenue NW. There will be a tote to collect donations outside of their main door during the church’s office hours of Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In our efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, please do not deliver these donations directly to any facility.
To learn more about COVID-19 in Iowa, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health- Issues/Novel-Coronavirus, call 2-1-1 for general information, or contact your health care provider.