With the inauguration of President Joseph Biden and Vice-president Kamala Harris, a new landscape is emerging in Washington. The Register sought out reactions to the inauguration.
State Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, said that for the good of all, “I think everybody is hopeful that we can all start to work together better.”
Ingels is beginning his first term representing House District 64, which includes the Oelwein and Independence areas.
Tim O’Brien, of Fayette, expressed an overwhelming happiness with a simple statement. “As the Fayette County Democratic Chair, I am ecstatic,” he said.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard said, “No matter who our leader is, what I want is to see them be kind to one another. I am hoping for peace for all of us.”
Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore was traveling for his business Wednesday, but was reached by phone for comments on the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States.
“I am very hopeful. I listened to the inauguration on the radio. President Biden’s speech, the whole tenor and tone of it has made me just very hopeful. There are some things that are greatly needed in this country right now — help for the hospitality industry, which has been crushed by the virus, and vaccine rollout going stronger.
“I am hopeful that we will see a lot more cooperation. Maybe I am a little naïve on that, but I can only hope that we will see a lot more spirit of cooperation among everyone.
“As far as the inauguration, I am beside myself with gladness that we have our first female vice president. She is phenomenal. I think the Biden administration is moving forward with an exciting diverse cabinet that will encompass all of our people and, hopefully, the vision of the country will be all-encompassing, as well.”
Area classrooms also watched the ceremonies unroll on video.
Oelwein High School social studies teacher Jason Gearhart said, “We were able to watch the proceedings leading up to President Biden’s inauguration speech — the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration, including identifying dignitaries from our government who attended. Tomorrow we will watch and evaluate President Biden’s speech — and compare and contrast his speech with other inaugural addresses.”