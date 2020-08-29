Many people think that Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers are under siege by a deluge of coronavirus victims. I recently spoke with a number of my fellow EMS workers across the Midwest to see how the pandemic was impacting their lives.
Mary Koohy, a paramedic who works in Independence and Cedar Rapids, summed up the typical response I heard, “I wear a mask now. That’s about it.”
This may not seem like much, but simply covering up one’s mouth makes the work of EMTs and paramedics more difficult. We struggle to breathe as we carry obese patients up steps and hills in hot, humid weather. We find communicating clearly with patients and coworkers is more difficult in a noisy environment, such as inside a car wreck on a freeway or in the back of an ambulance with the sirens on. In a job where miscommunication can kill people, this notches up the stress noticeably.
These tasks are even more difficult with face shields on, but thankfully, they are rarely required.
Early in the pandemic, we wore much more personal protective equipment (PPE), but that changed after the implementation of better screening by dispatchers to determine if a patient had any potential COVID-19 symptoms. Between the PPE shortage and the rarity of COVID-19 spreading asymptomatically, we now only gown up when patients have symptoms.
When COVID first hit, health care workers across the country braced for a massive surge of patients. Some agencies, like Area Ambulance in Cedar Rapids, hired additional personnel to sanitize trucks and equipment. St. Paul-based Allina Emergency Medical Services, one of the largest EMS services in the Midwest, spent millions of dollars on new equipment, put up a mobile command center, and set procedures in place to mandate overtime for its staff.
But instead of the projected doubling in run volume, they, along with the rest of the nation, saw a 40 to 45 percent drop in 911 calls (for Allina, a $5.5 million loss in revenue) as people stayed home, took fewer risks, and often waited longer to call 911 out of fear of exposure to the virus in hospitals. The National EMS Information Service showed that this waiting led to an increase in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest deaths nationwide (presumably preventable if they had sought earlier care). Contrary to predictions, respiratory distress emergencies actually decreased from last year’s numbers.
EMS is considered an “unessential” service in states like Iowa, which means there is no requirement for ambulances to respond to emergencies and no government funding. Most EMS services make their income solely from patients paying their bills, and with Medicare often refusing full payment, this means many services are chronically underfunded. A 40 percent drop in run volume for an entire quarter has put many EMS units in a bad place financially and led to hiring freezes, pay cuts, and layoffs.
Nationwide, the International Association of Fire Chiefs projects up to 30,000 EMS and fire personnel will lose their jobs due to lack of funding during the pandemic. This leaves many in the field afraid that we may be the next one cut, and many smaller communities are at risk of waiting 30 to 40 minutes or more for ambulances from larger communities to respond. That’s a long time to bleed with no help.
EMS workers are also far from unanimous agreement that our nation is handling the coronavirus correctly. Though most comply with mask rules and some are anxious for their own health, most I spoke with feel that the media has distorted the situation and created unnecessary fear and panic for political reasons.
As Independence EMT Whitie Vande Voorde stated, “Is it bad? Yes. Is it as bad as they say? No. It has been sensationalized.”
He went on to share that our response is not in proportion with how we have successfully handled other infectious respiratory diseases, like H1N1, SARS, or tuberculosis.
Other EMS workers pointed out that the CDC shows that the curve was flattened long ago, and COVID-19 death rates and hospitalizations have been dropping since they peaked in May. Yet most news outlets ignore this while talking about higher positive test numbers.
Cases jumped when hospitals went from only testing patients with coronavirus symptoms to testing every patient that walked in the door for anything from dementia to colon surgery. Many more people tested positive who had never been sick, which showed that the virus was less dangerous than originally suggested.
Many EMS workers hesitated to go on record about their skepticism over how COVID-19 is being handled for fear of harassment. One senior leader in a larger EMS company, on conditions of anonymity, voiced their frustrations with politicians and the media hindering the ability of health care workers to do their jobs. They pointed out that, despite recent studies showing hydroxychloroquine significantly reduced the mortality rate among COVID-19 patients (one was published July 1 in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases), many seem opposed to its use simply on the grounds that President Trump was the one who suggested it.
EMS workers are outraged to see our patients needlessly die because of people’s political biases, but we fear for our own safety if we speak out too loudly.
Kevin Miller, deputy chief of Allina Emergency Medical Services and a member of the Minnesota State Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board, told me in an interview that the current state of things in the U.S. has led to an increase in assaults on EMS workers. He stated that the Twin Cities, for example, was seeing an EMS worker assaulted on average once per week this summer, at times with little or no help from police.
This crisis has left EMS workers struggling to breath and communicate on the job. Some of us fear we may bring COVID-19 home, but we already risk bringing home serious diseases every day. What worries us more than the virus is the radical enforcement of political correctness that is willing to let our patients die and strip us of our police colleagues who keep us safe on calls.
Some of us are also concerned that if things continue as they are, we may find ourselves coming home unemployed, or not coming home at all.