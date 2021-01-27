How to find a coronavirus vaccine wait list, and updated numbers

Fayette County Public Health does not have a waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine, but persons 65 and up who are eligible in state phase 1B may be able to get the vaccine through their primary care provider or pharmacy, said FCPH reminders on social media this week.
“Each medical provider’s office or pharmacy may have a wait list for their patients and will be communicating with their patients once they have been notified they will receive vaccine,” Fayette County Public Health posted to social media on Tuesday. “Public Health does not have a wait list.
“At this time Fayette County does not have enough vaccine to vaccinate all who qualify for Phase 1B,” the post continued. “We do NOT know when or how much vaccine we will receive in the county.”
The next vaccine group, phase 1B, includes those over 65 and those in tier 1 of phase 1B, such as first responders, firefighters, law enforcement and school/daycare staff, which is approximately 4,100 individuals within the county, FCPH administrators told the Board of Supervisors Monday. The timeframe for vaccination of phase 1B is dependent upon the amount of vaccine allocated to Fayette County.
However, individuals may contact their pharmacy or clinic directly to determine the availability of a wait list in their area, according to an earlier Public Health post and Daily Register archives.
Fayette County Public Health is conducting its last drive-through clinic in phase 1A for community providers, which is invitation-only, on Thursday, Fayette County Public Health information officer Jamie Hoey said.
Anyone in phase 1A, basically health care workers, EMS and pharmacy, who did not get vaccinated — maybe they had the virus and had to wait, or so forth — will be eligible to attend a community clinic or be vaccinated in a later phase, Hoey said. They can call Public Health for details, 563-422-9763.
The Tuesday post listed logos of pharmacies and primary care providers in Fayette County, including Buchanan County Health Center Family Medicine and Pharmacy in Oelwein (319-283-1664), MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center (319-283-6000), Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh Pharmacy in Oelwein (319-283-4100), Scott Pharmacy in Fayette (800-246-0024), and NuCara Pharmacy West Union (563-422-3151), and Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics, based in West Union (WU Clinic, 563-422-3817) with a clinic in Fayette (563-425-3381).
Scott Pharmacy in Fayette is compiling a wait list for those who live in or near Fayette County, in the senior citizen age range recommended for phase 1B, it posted to social media Jan. 13:
“Please call the pharmacy at 800-246-0024 and ask to be put on the list.”
As of Wednesday, 253 people in Fayette County had completed their vaccine series of two shots, according to Iowa Department of Public Health, and 1,205 people had received at least the first dose (1,458 doses to county residents minus 253 residents completing). People completing vaccination in adjacent counties numbered 1,813 in Black Hawk, 393 in Winneshiek, 350 in Bremer, 231 in Buchanan, 162 in Delaware, 132 in Chickasaw, 106 in Clayton and 105 in Allamakee.
The coronavirus continues to circulate in the area.
In the last two weeks, coronavirus tests returning positive made up 11% of tests in Fayette County (107 positive), compared to 12% testing positive in Allamakee (60) and Delaware (74) counties, 10% positive in Black Hawk (551) and Winneshiek (109), and 7% positive each in Clayton (38), Buchanan (60), Bremer (78) and Chickasaw (30).
Some area pharmacies are also testing for the virus.
IDPH continues to urge Iowans that while the vaccine is still a scarce resource, to practice virus mitigation efforts.
• Wear a mask or face covering.
• Practice social distancing with those outside your household.
• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water.
• Stay home if you feel sick.
STATE STATUS UPDATES
Centers for Disease Control will be increasing each state’s vaccine allocation 16%, which will lead to 300,000 more doses in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news conference Wednesday.
“Even with the 16% increase starting next week the vaccination supply still cannot keep up with the demand,” Reynolds said.
In other virus prevention news, Johnson & Johnson expects to report phase 3 trial data for its one-dose vaccine by early next week, executives said Tuesday. Reynolds commented on this news, saying the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration next month, adding this is a single-dose vaccine and will speed up the vaccine progress.
Hospitalization for the virus is down to 408 statewide Wednesday from a peak of over 1,500 in November, Reynolds highlighted on Wednesday. Reynolds appeared to credit monoclonal antibody treatment — which received emergency use authorization from FDA late last year.
Jill Groth, site administrator of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, described the treatment in December archives about it being offered.
“This medicine contains man-made antibodies similar to the antibodies of patients who have recovered from COVID-19,” Groth said. “These antibodies may help limit the amount of COVID-19 virus in your body, which could give your body more time to learn how to make its own antibodies.”