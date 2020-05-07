Oelwein High School Senior Awards Night will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, over Zoom. To join the ceremony via teleconference, visit https://tinyurl.com/2020OHSAwards. The link can be found on the Oelwein Schools homepage, under recent news.
How to view the OHS Senior Awards Night on May 13
- MIRA SCHMITT-CASH reporter@oelweindailyregister.com
-
-
